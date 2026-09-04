Why Innovation Now Depends on Resilience, Not Just Speed

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Key Takeaways Businesses today look very different from the ones many innovation strategies were built for. In today’s landscape, moving fast is no longer enough. Companies also need to become more resilient.

The strongest innovations answer a problem the industry already has. They strengthen systems that already exist rather than asking industries to reorganize themselves around something entirely new.

Resilience depends on how fast you can adapt, not only on what you built. Organizations that build adaptability are often the ones whose innovations remain valuable long after launch.

For decades, innovation has been measured mostly by speed: who launched first, who built the next breakthrough, who disrupted an industry before anyone else could. Speed still matters. But after several years leading Celleste, the company behind the world’s first chocolate bar made from cell-cultured cocoa butter, working to strengthen the long-term future of cocoa, I’ve found myself asking whether speed still tells the whole story.

Working at the intersection of deep science and one of the world’s most established industries has gradually changed the questions I ask about innovation. Our conversations extend far beyond the lab, into manufacturing, global supply chains, consumer trust and the resilience of an industry facing a rapidly changing world. What interests me is that these conversations aren’t unique to cocoa. The same themes are surfacing across artificial intelligence, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.

From building what’s next to preparing for what’s next

Businesses today look very different from the ones many innovation strategies were built for. Artificial intelligence is reshaping business models in months rather than years. Climate volatility is forcing companies to rethink long-term planning and access to critical resources. Cybersecurity has become a boardroom issue, and geopolitical uncertainty keeps exposing vulnerabilities across global supply chains.

As the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report puts it, “today’s biggest business risks are increasingly interconnected. Technology, geopolitics, environmental pressures and economic uncertainty no longer exist in separate categories. They reinforce one another, creating an environment where change is constant rather than occasional.”

In an environment like that, moving fast is no longer enough. Companies also need to become more resilient. A question I’ve found myself asking is this: Does this innovation make the broader ecosystem more resilient, or only my company? That question is becoming just as important as questions about speed or novelty.

The strongest innovations answer a problem the industry already has

That raises a second question: Which innovations are actually built to last?

In my experience, the answer has less to do with how novel an idea is, and more to do with where it starts.

Some innovations begin with remarkable technologies searching for the right application. Others begin with a challenge the industry already knows it needs to solve. The latter often find their way into the market more naturally because they strengthen systems that already exist rather than asking industries to reorganize themselves around something entirely new.

It can also become one of the shortest paths to product-market fit. When the problem already exists and is already understood by the people who will use your solution, you are not creating demand from nothing. You are meeting demand that was already there.

This also changes disruption. We often associate innovation with replacing what came before. But some of the most valuable technologies may do something different: help established industries evolve without losing what already works. That requires understanding not only the technology, but the infrastructure, economics and relationships around it. For founders, that means spending as much time understanding the system they are entering as the solution they are building.

So ask yourself: Are you building toward a problem your industry already recognizes, or a solution that is still looking for one?

Resilience depends on how fast you can adapt, not only on what you built

There’s a third piece, and it has less to do with the innovation itself than with the organization behind it.

However well designed something is on day one, conditions eventually move: a supplier changes, a regulation shifts, a market reacts differently than expected.

The real test often comes later: how quickly the team behind it can adapt. That capacity comes from the people and habits of a company that treats change as normal rather than an emergency.

Organizations that build this capability are often the ones whose innovations remain valuable long after launch. So the question isn’t only whether what you built can withstand change. It’s whether your team can move fast enough to keep up with it.

That adaptability also depends on how organizations make decisions. Teams need enough structure to stay focused, but enough flexibility to question assumptions when reality changes. Building that balance early can prevent companies from becoming locked into decisions that made sense under yesterday’s conditions. In fast-moving industries, the ability to reconsider, learn and adjust may become one of the most important competitive advantages a company can build.

Resilience, then, is not something you design once. It is a capability you keep building. The companies that understand this will be better positioned not only to respond to disruption, but to find opportunity inside it.



What this means for founders building today

The next time you review your roadmap, don’t only ask what a feature does for your company. Ask what it also does for the industry you’re part of. It’s a small shift in the question, but it changes what you end up building.

Speed and boldness still matter. They always will. Resilience isn’t a replacement for either. The real question is whether what we build will continue creating value as the world around it changes.