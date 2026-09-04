7 Quiet Signs Your Company Culture Is in Trouble

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Key Takeaways A toxic company culture often develops quietly, so leaders need to pay attention to small behavioral changes before they become major problems.



When employees stop speaking up, volunteering, collaborating or caring about customers, it’s often a sign that something deeper is wrong with the culture.



Rebuilding culture starts with leadership making expectations clear, measuring what’s happening and consistently modeling the behaviors they want from employees.

Company culture has been entrenched in the business community for years and has been dissected in countless books, articles and keynote speeches. The concept is so ubiquitous in today’s workplace lexicon that you would think that every organization would have it figured out by now.

But unhealthy cultures remain shockingly common today in every industry. This is not because business leaders don’t care about their employees or are unrelenting tyrants, it’s just that symptoms of a struggling culture can be notoriously hard to recognize, particularly when you are in the thick of it.

There are often no blazing red flags, or big public meltdowns or other glaringly obvious signs that a culture is flailing. Instead, cultural erosion is often the cumulative effect of a million seemingly inconsequential circumstances that leadership let slide. Each small blip might carry little relevance on its own, but collectively these missteps can snowball into a culture of inattention, unfairness, and just plain toxicity.

By the time leaders recognize there’s an issue, the problem has likely been unfolding for months or maybe even years. That’s a tough spot to find your business in. The good news is that there are ways to rebuild your poor company culture, but first you need to recognize the sometimes-subtle indicators that something is amiss.

Toxic culture signs everybody knows

There are a number of glaringly obvious signs of a dysfunctional culture. High turnover, burnout, weak employee engagement, low morale and absenteeism are all telltale signs of a toxic workplace. As these issues compound, they become a costly drain on productivity, profitability, and long-term growth.

Just how significant is the financial impact of all this toxicity?

According to the Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2026 report, lost productivity due to adverse company cultures costs the global economy $10 trillion annually. That’s a scary number and more than the GDP of most countries.

What about those subtle indicators?

It doesn’t take a genius to recognize when your business is bleeding employees or the office is stuck in a state of tumult. But even when an organization is profoundly struggling with company culture, the clues can be rather subtle.

Here are seven quiet signs your company culture is in trouble:

Monologues Replace Meetings. Rather than an engaging, interactive discussion, you find yourself standing in front of a room full of employees, presenting them with yet another announcement or 20-minute speech on expectations, goals, or some other work dynamic. No open forum, nobody asks why, no fresh ideas. Just you talking to a silent room, then everyone goes back to their desks.

Rather than an engaging, interactive discussion, you find yourself standing in front of a room full of employees, presenting them with yet another announcement or 20-minute speech on expectations, goals, or some other work dynamic. No open forum, nobody asks why, no fresh ideas. Just you talking to a silent room, then everyone goes back to their desks. Customers Get Lost in the Mix. You notice that employees are more preoccupied with interoffice dynamics than they are with customer experience. This inattention doesn’t mean your people don’t care about your clients, but they are so consumed by workplace drama and disfunction that customer satisfaction becomes secondary.

You notice that employees are more preoccupied with interoffice dynamics than they are with customer experience. This inattention doesn’t mean your people don’t care about your clients, but they are so consumed by workplace drama and disfunction that customer satisfaction becomes secondary. Everyone Knows Who Your Favorite Is. The perception of favoritism can have a devastating impact on company culture. You might believe a certain employee deserves more responsibility because they are reliable or show strong leadership skills. But if your employees don’t recognize those same qualities in that person, then distrust and jealousy can take hold. Of course, it is ultimately your decision who you want to promote, but be aware that there might be repercussions if your team feels it is undeserved favoritism.

The perception of favoritism can have a devastating impact on company culture. You might believe a certain employee deserves more responsibility because they are reliable or show strong leadership skills. But if your employees don’t recognize those same qualities in that person, then distrust and jealousy can take hold. Of course, it is ultimately your decision who you want to promote, but be aware that there might be repercussions if your team feels it is undeserved favoritism. Turf Wars Replace Collaboration. Have you ever heard an employee say “That’s not my job”? Or has one department withheld important information from another? Ever notice two teams duplicating work? Silo mentality can be very hard to identify because the conflict is usually passive and not very noisy. But if you pay attention, the signs will always rear their ugly heads.

Have you ever heard an employee say “That’s not my job”? Or has one department withheld important information from another? Ever notice two teams duplicating work? Silo mentality can be very hard to identify because the conflict is usually passive and not very noisy. But if you pay attention, the signs will always rear their ugly heads. Employees Are Careful What They Say. When employees feel compelled to tiptoe around certain pertinent topics, they are less likely to share honest feedback and perspective. That means problems might get missed early on, innovation is thwarted, and overall job satisfaction suffers. How do you know your team is reluctant to speak up? You might notice an employee taking the temperature of the room or holding back to see if there is consensus before offering their input.

When employees feel compelled to tiptoe around certain pertinent topics, they are less likely to share honest feedback and perspective. That means problems might get missed early on, innovation is thwarted, and overall job satisfaction suffers. How do you know your team is reluctant to speak up? You might notice an employee taking the temperature of the room or holding back to see if there is consensus before offering their input. People Stop Volunteering. You sense a general lack of engagement.Once-eager employees are no longer interested in taking on more responsibility. Or you realize that you haven’t witnessed “above and beyond” in a very long time. Even appealing community events become harder to staff as your volunteer pipeline dries up.

You sense a general lack of engagement.Once-eager employees are no longer interested in taking on more responsibility. Or you realize that you haven’t witnessed “above and beyond” in a very long time. Even appealing community events become harder to staff as your volunteer pipeline dries up. The Energy Has Left the Room. Employees clock in, but are checked out. Once-enthusiastic voices are now silent. Your team still performs their jobs, but there is no curiosity, no fresh ideas, no excitement. Everyone just feels quieter and less engaged. You pass it off as employees just focusing on their work, but you know in your heart that something is missing.

Keys to rebuilding a healthy company culture

Struggling company cultures don’t fix themselves. Rebuilding takes intentionality and it starts at the leadership level.

Objective data is crucial. Consider making culture measurable with key performance indicators. Quantify employee engagement with pulse surveys. Track new-hire retention. Record the average frequency of employee recognition.

But also ask better questions of your team and yourself. Recognize and reward the behaviors that you want emulated throughout the organization. Make sure that your management and leadership teams are aligned with your vision for the company and are able to model those values to employees. Communicate with consistency and demonstrate transparency whenever reasonable.

Remember, companies with the healthiest cultures are usually the ones that recognize and address those little warning signs long before they can escalate into major obstacles.