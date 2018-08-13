Why a Balance of Integrity and Innovation Means Success for This Business Owner

Stephen George, co-founder of Surkus, speaks about his efforts running and sustaining a business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Stephen George, who touches upon a few lesssons he has learned as an entrepreneur and as the co-founder of Surkus.

To start, he always keeps innovation in the back of his mind. Even in operations, where things can become tedious, George strives to take the next step to come ahead of the competition. Surkus often relies on crowdcasting to spread news of original events to its audience.

Most importantly, George, who started in college gaining experience with Groupon, advises to be honest and ethical in all areas of your business.

