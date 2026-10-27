When Sticking to the Plan Becomes an Entrepreneur’s Biggest Mistake

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Key Takeaways A business plan can provide direction, but when market conditions or regulations change, sticking to it at all costs can put growth at risk.

Changing a plan doesn’t mean giving up on the goal. It might mean delaying a launch, scaling back expansion spend, shifting to a different jurisdiction or narrowing the product to what you can responsibly deliver.

You can create habits that help the business respond well to changes: regular strategy and financial reviews, scenario planning and crisis preparedness, and building a culture of adaptability

One of the hardest decisions for entrepreneurs is not making a plan. Changing the business roadmap can feel like a loss of credibility. It’s admitting that a plan you believed in, invested in and asked your team to follow no longer makes sense.

To me, true business maturity is knowing when to let go of the original plan, adapt to changing circumstances and move forward in a new direction. Throughout my career running a legal consulting firm that advises fintechs on licensing and expansion, I’ve dealt with compliance every day.

My experience has shown that regulatory developments can reshape the business landscape with little warning, and sometimes, growth begins with recognizing that the assumptions behind the original plan no longer hold.

It’s not an unusual challenge for business leaders. KPMG’s 2025 Global CEO Outlook reads that 72% of CEOs had already adjusted their growth strategies in response to interconnected challenges.

That figure doesn’t tell us whether those changes succeeded or whether the CEOs changed their ambitions. It does show, however, that revisiting a strategy is a familiar part of leading through uncertainty, not necessarily an admission that the original plan was badly conceived.

For fintech and crypto firms, the distance between a business plan and reality can widen rather swiftly. According to The Atlantic Council’s September 2026 tracker, digital currencies are classified as legal in 45 countries, partially banned in 20 and generally banned in 10.

Consider a company preparing to enter a new market. It has budgeted for licensing, hired a local team and set a launch date. Then regulatory requirements change, banking partners become harder to secure, and the cost of entering the market rises.

The question is no longer whether the team can deliver the original plan. It is whether doing so still makes business sense. In an environment this fragmented and dynamic, I would start with a straightforward question: “Given what we know now, would we make the same decision today?” If the answer is no, it’s worth understanding why before committing further money or people.

Tweak your vision without losing sight of the goal

Changing a plan doesn’t mean you’ve given up on the objective. It might just involve postponing a launch, scaling back expansion spend, shifting focus to a different jurisdiction or narrowing the initial product to what the company can responsibly deliver.

I learned this firsthand when a geopolitical shift caused us to lose half our market virtually overnight. It was a stark reminder of how costly it can be to rely on a fixed roadmap because the plan was built for conditions that no longer existed. It reinforced a lesson I’ve carried into later decisions: Strategy needs room to adapt when circumstances change.

We still hold a five-year vision of where we want to be, alongside an annual plan that guides our priorities. We review our metrics and assumptions every month and conduct a deeper strategic review every three to four months. In some cases, we adjust these roadmaps even more often, because industry regulation moves faster than any planning cycle can keep up with.

My business decisions rest on concrete questions:

Can we operate lawfully and sustainably in this market?

Do we understand the full cost and likely timeline?

Are qualified banking, payment and technology partners available?

Can our teams support the expansion or restructuring without compromising existing customers?

What evidence would make us confident enough to proceed?

They help me decide whether to move ahead, pause or change course, and stop “being cautious” from becoming an excuse to avoid making a decision.

The real reason changing a plan feels so hard

Changing course is also hard because clients, employees, investors and business partners may have already invested time, money and trust in the original plan. Changing direction means reconsidering not only your own decisions but also the commitments and expectations you’ve created for others. And this is exactly why it calls for honesty about uncertainty. You simply need to explain what the company knows now, what remains unclear and what it will do next.

From a practical standpoint, your employees need to know what changes in their work, customers need realistic expectations, while investors and partners need to understand which risks the company is reducing and what conditions would justify resuming investment.

“We are delaying the launch because we cannot yet support it responsibly under the current conditions” is more helpful than a fog of corporate euphemisms.

To make future course corrections easier, it’d be good practice to create habits that help the business respond well to whatever changes come next:

Regular strategy and financial reviews : Put a monthly review of your finances, strategy and priorities on the calendar. Check whether the assumptions behind your plan still hold, and move resources when they don’t.

: Put a monthly review of your finances, strategy and priorities on the calendar. Check whether the assumptions behind your plan still hold, and move resources when they don’t. Scenario planning and crisis preparedness : Think through the risks that could disrupt your business. Decide what you would protect, what you could pause and who would make the call.

: Think through the risks that could disrupt your business. Decide what you would protect, what you could pause and who would make the call. Build a culture of adaptability: Make it normal for people to raise concerns and question assumptions. You want to hear about a problem while you still have options, not after it has become expensive.

Ultimately, business maturity is not about sticking to the original plan at all costs. It is about understanding that a plan is a tool for reaching your goals, not a promise to ignore reality.

For entrepreneurs, real leadership means questioning their own assumptions, acknowledging when a strategy no longer works and changing direction when circumstances demand it. The responsibility of a leader is not to defend yesterday’s decisions, but to make the best possible decisions based on what they know today.