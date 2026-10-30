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Key Takeaways Use AI to reclaim time for strategic work. Automate routine tasks and build systems that let you focus on the decisions and challenges that require your expertise.

Build a business that can grow without your constant involvement. Develop your team’s problem-solving skills, invest in lasting relationships and share credit to create a stronger, more independent organization.

Throughout my career as a business leader, entrepreneur and executive coach, I’ve learned to focus on the work that matters most — the decisions, challenges and relationships where my experience and judgment make the biggest difference. That means building better systems, developing new skills, strengthening relationships and empowering my team. These investments compound over time, helping my businesses grow without requiring me to weigh in on every decision.

If you want to do the same, here are five practical changes you can make today.

1. Stop doing everything. Start building your AI stack.

Doing less yourself doesn’t mean working less. Your value isn’t measured by how much you personally execute. Administrative tasks can quickly consume your day without moving your business forward.

I divide my workload into two categories: below-the-line and above-the-line work. Below-the-line tasks include email, scheduling and project tracking. Above-the-line work is where your judgment matters most: setting strategy, making critical decisions, solving problems and building relationships.

AI creates opportunities to move more work below the line. Start by listing what consumes your time, then determine what you can automate, delegate or eliminate. Build a focused ecosystem of AI agents that can research your industry, track competitors, monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and prepare meeting notes.

This approach helps me protect 90-minute blocks for deep work, giving me more time to focus on challenges that genuinely require my expertise. After spending too many years on below-the-line tasks, my advice is simple: Let AI handle more of the administrative work so you can focus your best skills on what matters most.

2. Stop thinking you know it all. Start updating your skills.

The moment you think you know everything may be the moment a competitor passes you by. Maintaining a humble, curious mindset has helped me recognize new opportunities, grow as a leader and strengthen my businesses. Learning doesn’t end with a degree. Keep developing new skills, pursuing relevant credentials and embracing a learner’s mindset throughout your career.

AI is a good place to start. Go beyond basic chatbot prompts and learn how AI agents, automation and interconnected systems can work together to improve your business. One agent might research competitors, another monitor regulatory changes and a third identify potential investors or financing opportunities. AI can also surface emerging industry topics, creating opportunities to contribute thought leadership before a conversation gains momentum.

I recommend programs from Vanderbilt Executive Education and MIT Professional Education. Both offer focused learning opportunities centered on executive strategy without getting lost in the technical details.

3. Stop taking over every project. Start coaching your team.

Entrepreneurs are often wired to jump in and solve problems immediately. Eventually, that instinct can become counterproductive. You’ve built a team for a reason, and neither you nor your employees need you involved in everything.

I learned this firsthand as an executive at Intel. During a period when I was pushing myself too hard, the pressure spilled over onto my team. Instead of delegating thoughtfully, I sent early-morning emails and created unnecessary work. When team members told me they were stressed, it was a wake-up call. I realized my team needed me to operate at my best and help them do the same.

I started with a simple coaching principle: Stop offering answers and solutions too quickly. When someone brings you a problem, ask them to recommend a solution, too.

Try asking questions such as:

What do you think we should do?

What are the primary risks?

What does success look like?

If you want your team to think strategically, give them opportunities to contribute to important decisions. Challenge their thinking, encourage them to evaluate trade-offs and let them own the solutions.

You’ll gain a better understanding of their strengths while developing decisive leaders who can exercise sound judgment without relying on you for every answer.

4. Stop networking. Start building lasting relationships.

Networking in the digital age can mean little more than accepting an invitation or adding a connection. But a connection is only the beginning. Would that person invest in you or your business? Could you call each other for advice, an introduction or a potential partnership?

The strongest relationships become more valuable over time. Alpine Investors founder Graham Weaver calls these “lifetime relationships.”When Weaver started his company at 28, he struggled to raise funds. Two investors with whom he had built relationships eventually backed him, helping get the business off the ground. He has said the company wouldn’t exist without their belief in him.

Building lasting relationships requires more than accepting another LinkedIn request. Someone you meet today could eventually become a strategic partner, join your board or help you raise capital. One day, you may be the person they turn to.

Prioritize meaningful relationships over simply accumulating social media connections. Invest time in being authentic. Send the card. Check in when you don’t need anything. Pick up the phone when someone calls for advice.

These small gestures build trust over time and create a network of people who will be there when it matters most.

5. Stop chasing recognition. Start sharing the spotlight with your team.

At a certain point in your career, success becomes less about what you accomplish personally and more about the leaders you develop.

Sharing credit is also a performance strategy. It recognizes strong contributions, reinforces positive behaviors and builds a team capable of achieving more without routing every decision through you.

Give talented employees opportunities to take ownership. Include them when recognition is given, let them lead presentations, put them in front of clients and trust them to make important decisions.

Research from Gallup found that 61% of employees who received both feedback and recognition from their manager at least weekly were engaged, compared with 38% of employees who received weekly feedback but less frequent recognition.

When your people deliver results, make sure they receive the credit. Recognizing their contributions reinforces a culture in which people feel valued and motivated to do their best work.

Build your own playbook

Think of these five shifts as a starting point, not a rigid formula. Put them into practice, pay attention to what works and adjust what doesn’t.

Through experimentation, you’ll develop an approach that fits your leadership style, your business and your team. Keep investing in the systems, skills and relationships that help you operate at your best.

And never stop looking for that edge.