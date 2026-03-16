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Key Takeaways Real influence stems from acute observation, not just compelling speech.

Ethical profiling based on behavior and nonverbal cues can significantly boost negotiation success.

Improving observational skills is pivotal for leaders to align communication and effectively engage others.

Here’s the thing most people completely miss: Influence isn’t just about what you say. It’s about what you see, notice and remember. The most powerful professionals I’ve observed — and I’ve been lucky to work with many — don’t just talk; they study. They notice the small details about people: what excites them, what frustrates them, how they react under pressure and even what they post online.

Observation is not stalking. It’s paying attention with purpose. Carol Kinsey Goman wrote that leaders who are attuned to nonverbal cues, micro-expressions and subtle behavioral patterns gain a measurable advantage in influence and negotiation. Simply put, if you know how someone thinks and reacts, you can communicate in a way that aligns with them — and that dramatically increases your chance of success.

Why observation matters

Imagine two people walking into the same meeting. One comes in with assumptions, rushing to present their ideas. The other arrives having observed and understood the participants’ moods, priorities and communication styles. Guess who has the upper hand? It’s not talent or intellect alone — it’s preparation through observation.

Observing someone isn’t just watching; it’s mentally recording patterns, noting preferences and anticipating reactions. This can be done in casual interactions, email exchanges or even by noting public social media posts. Research shows that emotional and social competencies — which include the ability to read social cues and understand interpersonal environments — are positively linked to engagement and interpersonal effectiveness in organizations.

Profiling without intrusion

Now, let’s be clear: Ethical observation is key. You’re not prying into private matters. You’re noticing behaviors and patterns that people naturally reveal.

For example, Anna always seems more receptive to detailed emails on Tuesdays than on Fridays. Mark responds faster and more positively to concise, bullet-pointed summaries rather than long narratives. A client’s LinkedIn posts suggest they value innovation and results over process.

These are not secrets; they are publicly observable signals. When you use them wisely, you’re not manipulating — you’re aligning your communication to their natural tendencies.

A study on leader effectiveness highlights this principle: Leaders who adapt their communication style to their audience’s behavioral cues report higher engagement and faster alignment. This is exactly what the most successful negotiators do — they frame messages in ways that match the recipient’s psychology.

Examples of profiling in action

Here’s a scenario that demonstrates the power of observation. A project manager had been struggling to get buy-in from a senior client. Meetings were formal but unproductive. By observing the client’s cues — body language, tone and preferred communication channels — she realized that the client was more responsive to visual dashboards than long reports.

She adjusted her approach: prepared a concise visual summary, scheduled the meeting at a time when the client was typically alert and mirrored the client’s language style. The next meeting? Complete alignment and agreement on priorities. The insights didn’t come from intuition alone; they came from careful observation and profiling.

How to build your observational skills

Start by noticing patterns rather than reacting to one-off behaviors. People tend to have predictable habits, subtle routines and consistent ways of responding that reveal their preferences, priorities and decision-making style. These patterns are the breadcrumbs that allow you to anticipate how they are likely to engage in future interactions.

Next, record what you observe. Take mental notes on interactions, reactions, timing and the context in which certain behaviors appear. Over time, these observations build a rich mental map of a person’s tendencies, giving you insight into how to communicate most effectively with them.

Treat observation like an experiment. Test small hypotheses: if you think someone prefers concise emails over long narratives, try sending one and notice the reaction. Did it get a prompt response? Did it spark further engagement? Observation is iterative — each interaction informs the next, sharpening your understanding and approach.

Always respect boundaries. Use only information that is naturally observable and available in the public or professional sphere. Never invade privacy or rely on hidden data. Ethical observation and influence build long-term trust, and trust is the foundation for any meaningful relationship, whether in leadership, negotiation or everyday collaboration.

Observation and influence go hand in hand

Here’s the subtlety most people miss: influence is less about pushing your ideas and more about creating alignment. When you’ve carefully observed and profiled someone, you gain the ability to time conversations for when they are most receptive, frame your messages in a language and style they naturally respond to and present ideas in a format that resonates with their preferences, making it far more likely that your proposals will be understood, accepted and acted upon.

It’s almost like tuning a radio. If you’re off frequency, the message is garbled. When you’re aligned, the conversation flows naturally and people make decisions faster and more confidently.

Conclusion

Influence is a combination of preparation, observation and alignment. The most effective leaders aren’t just persuasive — they are aware. They know the cues, habits and behaviors of their colleagues and clients, and they use that insight ethically to shape productive conversations.