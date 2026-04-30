Skipping Lattes Won’t Make You Rich, Says Mrs. Dow Jones. Here’s What Will.

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Haley Sacks, a.k.a. Mrs. Dow Jones, is one of those rare people who can talk about 401(k) plans and emergency funds and somehow make you laugh instead of panic. She’s a wildly popular money educator, a content-creation machine and the author of Future Rich Person, a book that feels more like a bestie group chat than a textbook. At the core of everything she does is a simple idea: money isn’t just math, it’s power — power to make choices, walk away from bad situations and design a life on your own terms. We had her on How Success Happens to dig into how she turned money confusion into a full-blown business and a movement. Watch above, listen below and read on for her best insights to help get your future rich life on track in three, two, one!

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Three Key Insights

1. Finding Your Thing

Before she was decoding Wall Street for the rest of us, Haley was chasing a very different dream: she went to film school, did standup and improv on the Lower East Side, and eventually got hired by Lorne Michaels as a writer on a new project. That “I made it” moment came with a harsh reality check when her first real job handed her forms about health insurance and 401(k)s that she had no idea how to fill out. Instead of pretending she understood, she went home, panic-Googled and YouTube-searched her way through finance content — and hated almost all of it. That gap between dry, jargon-filled advice and the fun, pop-culture-infused world she knew how to write for became the seed of Mrs. Dow Jones.

Takeaway: Look for the place where your skill set and your biggest frustration collide—that’s often where your most powerful business idea is hiding.

2. Don’t Shrink Your Life—Grow Your Income

Haley is not here for the old-school “just stop buying coffee and avocado toast” style of advice. In her view, obsessing over tiny cuts creates a small, joyless life and doesn’t move the needle in a meaningful way. She’d rather you enjoy a“$13 matcha every freaking day” if it genuinely lights you up — as long as you’re building a smart system around it. The real unlock, she argues, is shifting your energy from constant deprivation to asking, “How can I make more money so this doesn’t feel like a pinch?”

Takeaway: Stop fixating on cutting every small treat and instead spend that energy finding concrete ways to increase your earning power.

3. You Don’t Need More Willpower—You Need Action Money

Haley’s favorite phrase in the book is “action money” — the money left over after you subtract your expenses from your income. “To make any financial progress, you have to have action money,” she explains; it doesn’t matter whether you’re starting with one dollar or a million, the formula is the same. That extra cash is what funds your emergency savings, kills high-interest debt, and ultimately gets invested for retirement and long-term goals. She walks through a simple order of operations: build a three-to-six-month emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, tackle any debt above 7%, then start aggressively investing through tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Takeaway: Build a simple system that guarantees you always spend less than you make and automatically routes your “action money” to emergency savings, debt payoff, and long-term investments.

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Two Free Resources to Learn More

One Question to Ponder

Haley talks a lot about “choosing your hard”—being a little uncomfortable now so your future self isn’t stuck in a life you don’t want. Have you made any tough sacrifices that gave you the results you were after?

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How Success Happens

Each episode of How Success Happens shares the inspiring, entertaining, and unexpected journeys that influential leaders in business, the arts, and sports traveled on their way to becoming household names. It’s a reminder that behind every big-time career, there is a person who persisted in the face of self-doubt, failure, and anything else that got thrown in their way.