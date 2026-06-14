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Key Takeaways Exit and liquidity aren’t the same things — exit means the company has reached its final chapter, and ownership is changing, usually via an IPO or acquisition. Liquidity can turn ownership into cash, and doesn’t require the company to be sold or go public.

Liquidity can become infrastructure for your business, changing behavior and creating a more sustainable system.

For years, venture capital ran on a simple story: Build the company. Raise capital. Grow fast. Go public. Return capital.

It worked because everyone agreed on the ending. The IPO was the dream outcome. Founders, investors and employees all aligned around the idea that value would convert to cash on a predictable timeline. That assumption no longer holds.

In 2026, the IPO is no longer a reliable release valve for venture-backed companies. Public markets have become more selective, timelines have stretched, and many companies are choosing to stay private longer. Some are strong enough to do so, while others have no better option.

What is emerging now is not a temporary workaround; it is a structural shift. The private market is building its own liquidity infrastructure, and it is changing how we define outcomes.

The most important development in venture right now is the steady, deliberate move toward making liquidity available without requiring a company to end its story. In other words, liquidity is becoming a built-in function of the private market.

Exit and liquidity are not the same thing

For a long time, those two ideas were treated as interchangeable. An exit meant the company reached its final chapter. Ownership changed hands, and investors got paid. This usually took the form of an acquisition or an IPO.

Liquidity is different. It is the ability to turn ownership into cash. It does not require the company to be sold, nor does it require the company to go public. It does not even require the company to be finished growing. That distinction did not matter when IPOs were frequent and predictable, but as companies stay private longer, the gap between ownership and liquidity becomes harder to ignore.

Founders still need flexibility — early employees want to realize some of the value they helped create, and funds need ways to return capital to their limited partners without waiting a decade or more.

The solution is not to force exits. It is to separate liquidity from the idea of a final outcome. That shift is happening now. Liquidity is becoming something that can be managed along the way, without an exit being the only finish line.

Liquidity as infrastructure

What used to be occasional and opportunistic is becoming systematic. Secondary markets are more active and more organized. Tender offers are no longer rare events reserved for late-stage companies. Structured liquidity programs are being designed earlier in a company’s life and are becoming part of how companies are built and governed. Boards are thinking about liquidity windows while founders are planning for partial distributions. Investors are underwriting deals with a clearer understanding that returns may come in stages rather than all at once.

This is what it looks like when liquidity becomes infrastructure. It is not flashy, and it might not generate headlines. But it changes behavior and creates a more sustainable system.

When stakeholders believe they have pathways to liquidity, they make different decisions. Companies can stay private longer without creating as much pressure to force a sale. Employees can stay committed without feeling locked into an all-or-nothing outcome. Funds can manage their portfolios with more flexibility.

The result is a more continuous model of value realization.

What this means for founders

For founders, this shift creates both opportunity and responsibility. You are no longer building toward a single moment where everything has to work. You have more control over timing. You can create liquidity for yourself and your team without giving up the company.

But that flexibility comes with tradeoffs. Liquidity decisions now sit alongside hiring, product and growth as core strategic choices. When do you allow secondary sales? How much ownership leaves the table? Who gets access and when?

These questions go beyond just the finances. They shape culture, incentives and long-term control. Founders who navigate this well will treat liquidity as part of company design, not just a late-stage event.

What this means for investors

For investors, the shift challenges some long-standing assumptions. Venture has traditionally relied on a small number of large outcomes to drive returns. That model still exists, but the path to those returns is becoming more varied. Instead of waiting for a single exit, investors are increasingly participating in staged liquidity. They may sell portions of their position over time, support structured secondary transactions or think differently about fund timelines and capital recycling.

This requires a different mindset, one that is less about timing one perfect moment and more about managing a series of decisions over the life of an investment. The best investors are already adjusting and building strategies that account for liquidity as an ongoing process.

A new definition of outcome

Outcome used to mean exit, which meant IPO or acquisition. That was the full equation. Now the equation is more complex. A company can generate meaningful liquidity for its stakeholders while continuing to grow. It can remain private, compound value and still return capital along the way.

This does not eliminate the importance of IPOs or acquisitions. Those paths still matter, but they are no longer the only way value becomes real.

The private market is building a system where liquidity can happen in multiple forms, at multiple times, under different conditions. It means venture is moving away from a model defined by endings and toward one defined by optionality. And once a system builds that kind of flexibility, it rarely goes back.