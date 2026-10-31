Starting an AI Side Hustle is Easy (Steal This System)

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Key Takeaways Discover seven surprising ways AI can help you build and run a one-person business.

See how to turn a business bottleneck into a clear assignment for an AI specialist.

Explore app building, customer recovery and AI teamwork without hiring staff or writing code.



What could you build if your one-person business had the capabilities of a team? A working app, a customer-recovery campaign or a clearer picture of what’s driving revenue could start with an assignment you give AI.

In the video above, I demonstrate seven practical possibilities, including AI operating browser-based tools, handing work to Lovable and coordinating specialist agents. You’ll see how these capabilities connect to business jobs you can recognise in your own day.

The starting point is a defined outcome. Give AI relevant context, clear boundaries and a result to work toward, and you can begin delegating the steps that move a job forward.

That could mean investigating a change in sales, preparing customer follow-ups or building an internal tool. You set the direction and approval points; each AI specialist gets a useful responsibility.

In The Wolf Is at The Door, I identified AI delegation as a skill that would help people adapt. These demonstrations show what that looks like in practice, from the initial job brief to the handoff between tools.

An Intuit QuickBooks article citing its 2026 AI Impact Report reports that 78% of U.S. businesses said AI improved productivity and 43% said it increased revenue. Your starting point can be one workflow where the benefit is easy to check.

Think of the app you’ve postponed, the customers you want to reconnect with or the reporting that takes you away from building your business.

Watch the video above for all seven experiments, the customer-recovery job brief, the ChatGPT-to-Lovable handoff and the revenue-diagnosis assignment I would delegate first.

Choose one example that fits your business. It could become the first job your AI team takes on.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.