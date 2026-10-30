More Isn’t Always Better — How the Constant Push For More Content Makes Everyone’s Branding Identical

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Key Takeaways Here’s the problem with a rising floor: When everyone’s production quality improves simultaneously, production quality stops differentiating anything.

The vocabulary of disruption has become so widespread that it now signals nothing about actual disruption. Every company claims to be solving the same friction, but almost none of them tell you what, specifically, they understand about human behavior that nobody else has figured out yet.

AI is accelerating in ways that will make the current volume of mediocre content look modest by comparison. What hasn’t been automated is having something genuinely worth saying: a perspective that comes from actual experience rather than market research.

Real estate might produce more marketing per transaction than almost any other professional services industry on earth. Professional photography, drone footage, property films, social reels, brochures, digital advertising, portal listings, email campaigns. A single home sale can generate more content than some companies produce in a quarter. And somehow, most of it sounds exactly the same.

That contradiction is worth sitting with. Because the instinct when marketing isn’t working is almost always to produce more of it. Better cameras. Bigger budgets. More platforms. Higher production value. Real estate has been running that experiment for years, and the result is a market where everything looks increasingly polished and increasingly identical.

Production became a commodity

Not long ago, professional photography was a genuine differentiator in real estate marketing. Most agents were shooting listings on a phone or hiring whoever was cheapest. The agent who showed up with a real photographer was doing something visibly different. That gap closed fast.

Now AI is closing the remaining gaps even faster. Listing descriptions that once took time to write get generated in seconds. Virtual staging that required a designer now takes minutes. Video editing tools that demanded technical skill are increasingly automated. The production floor for every agent, every brokerage, every proptech startup keeps rising.

Here’s the problem with a rising floor. When everyone’s production quality improves simultaneously, production quality stops differentiating anything. Better cameras didn’t solve real estate marketing. They created better-looking sameness. And AI is about to make mediocre content infinitely easier to produce at scale, which means the volume of indistinguishable marketing is going to increase dramatically before anyone figures out that more isn’t the answer.

This isn’t just a real estate problem. It’s happening across every industry that produces content. Design tools democratized. Video became accessible. Writing assistance arrived. The production barrier dropped everywhere. What used to be scarce, the ability to make something that looked and sounded professional, became abundant. The scarcity moved somewhere else entirely.

Better-looking sameness is still sameness

Walk through luxury real estate marketing for an hour and a specific vocabulary emerges. Stunning. Exclusive. One-of-a-kind. White-glove. Market leader. Exceptional. Timeless. These words appear so consistently across so many properties, agents and brokerages that they’ve stopped communicating anything. They’re filler. Placeholder language that signals luxury without describing it, claims distinction without demonstrating it and tells the audience essentially nothing about why this particular property or this particular professional is worth paying attention to.

Agent marketing has its own version. Top producer. Local expert. Client first. Results driven. These phrases are so universal that a consumer could copy and paste them between dozens of competing agent websites without anyone noticing. They describe an aspiration, not a reality. They make no claim that a competitor couldn’t make with identical credibility the same afternoon.

Proptech marketing runs the same pattern. Seamless. Transparent. Frictionless. Innovative. Reimagining. Disrupting. The vocabulary of disruption has become so widespread that it now signals nothing about actual disruption. Every company claims to be solving the same friction. Almost none of them tell you what specifically they understand about human behavior that nobody else has figured out yet.

If your story only gets interesting after someone learns the price, you probably don’t have much of a story.

Finding what’s actually worth saying

The question most marketers ask is: What should we post? The question that actually matters is: What do we have that’s genuinely worth saying? Those questions produce different answers, and the gap between them is where most marketing fails.

At the property level, stories rarely live in the obvious places. Price is not a story. Square footage is not a story. Photographs of a great kitchen are not a story. Stories live in the things that made a property what it is. An architect who designed a home around how morning light moves through a specific valley at a specific time of year. A restoration that brought back materials the original builder sourced from a place that no longer exists. A working ranch that has passed through the same family for three generations and carries a particular relationship to the land that no newly built property can replicate. These things are specific. Specific is the opposite of forgettable.

At the professional level, the story underneath the obvious claims is almost always more interesting than the claims themselves. Not a top producer, but the agent who noticed a decade ago that a specific type of buyer was quietly moving into a region nobody was paying attention to and spent years learning that market before it became obvious. Not a local expert, but the broker who walked away from a larger firm to focus exclusively on a property type most of her competitors couldn’t competently sell. That kind of specificity is earned. Competitors can claim to be local experts tomorrow. They can’t claim ten years of transactions in a niche they didn’t bother to understand.

At the company level, the story worth telling is almost never about features. It’s about the assumption that turned out to be wrong, the behavior that changed, the customer experience that should have worked differently and didn’t. Why does this company need to exist right now rather than five years ago? What did the founders see that others were explaining away? Those are interesting questions. Feature lists are not.

The scarcity shifted

For most of business history, the ability to produce something polished was itself a competitive advantage. Small companies couldn’t afford it. Individual professionals couldn’t access it. The production barrier kept a lot of people out.

That barrier is gone. Anyone can produce something that looks and sounds professional. The tools exist, the cost has collapsed and AI is accelerating the trend in ways that will make the current volume of mediocre content look modest by comparison.

What hasn’t been automated is having something genuinely worth saying. A perspective that comes from actual experience rather than market research. A story that could only be told by this company, this agent, this property. A claim specific enough that a competitor couldn’t make it without lying.

Real estate doesn’t have a content shortage. It has a story shortage. And the response most of the industry is reaching for, more content, better production, more platforms, more posting, is solving a problem that stopped being the real problem a while ago.

The companies that figure that out will stop asking how to make more marketing and start asking whether they have anything worth marketing in the first place. That’s an uncomfortable question. It’s also the right one.