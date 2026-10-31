AI and Emerging Tech Are Changing How People Travel. Here’s How Travel Businesses Can Stay Visible and Valuable

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Key Takeaways As travelers turn to AI to find advisors, travel businesses need a clear, consistent digital presence that shows who they are, what they specialize in and who they serve.

Technology works best alongside human expertise, helping advisors work faster, show clients destinations and anticipate their needs.

Technology has always shaped how we travel. What’s different now is how quickly it’s influencing nearly every stage of the experience.

Artificial intelligence is changing how travelers search for and evaluate their options. Virtual reality is helping people visualize destinations before they arrive. Predictive analytics is helping travel companies anticipate what customers may need before they ask.

As chief information officer of Cruise Planners, I spend a lot of time thinking about what these changes mean for travelers and advisors. The biggest opportunity isn’t removing people from the travel experience. It’s using technology to make them more informed, efficient and valuable.

How AI is changing travel search

One of the biggest shifts happening now is the move from traditional search to conversational discovery.

Travelers once searched phrases like “travel agent near me.” Now they can ask, “Who is the best travel advisor near me for a family cruise?” or “Which cruise works best for three generations traveling together?”

AI is being asked not just to find information but to understand intent and identify options that fit.

For travel businesses, that changes what digital visibility means. The question is no longer only, “Do I rank for the right keywords?” It’s also: Does the internet clearly understand who I am, what I specialize in and who I serve?

AI needs to understand who your business is

Before worrying about every new platform, start by making your business clear. Travel advisors should be able to answer three questions: Who are you? What do you specialize in? Who do you serve?

If you specialize in luxury European cruises, your digital presence should reinforce that expertise. If you serve families, groups or travelers in a specific market, that should be clear too.

Your website, Google Business Profile, blog and social media should all tell the same story. One of the first things I tell travel advisors is to maintain a Google Business Profile, but a profile alone isn’t enough. Your website and content should also clearly demonstrate your expertise.

The goal isn’t to create content for machines. It’s to become clearer to people and technology alike.

AI can assist, but trust still matters

AI can help travelers compare destinations, organize information and narrow hundreds of possibilities into a manageable list.

But travel isn’t always a simple transaction. A family may be planning a major vacation, or someone may be traveling with an elderly parent who has mobility needs. Those situations require more than information. They require context, judgment and accountability.

That’s why I don’t see the future of AI in travel as a choice between technology and travel advisors. The stronger model is technology plus expertise.

AI can help advisors process information faster and reduce repetitive work, freeing them to spend more time applying judgment where it matters most.

How virtual reality is changing travel planning

If AI helps travelers understand their options, virtual reality can help them visualize those options.

Think about the difference between reading about a cruise ship cabin and virtually walking through it, or between looking at resort photos and exploring the property before booking.

I don’t think every traveler will plan a vacation through a VR headset. The broader opportunity is immersive visualization. Virtual tours, 3D environments and augmented experiences can help travelers better understand a ship, resort or destination before they buy.

For travel advisors, this becomes another consultation tool. Instead of simply telling clients what an experience looks like, advisors can increasingly help them see it.

How predictive analytics is personalizing travel

Predictive analytics may not get the same attention as generative AI, but its impact could be just as important.

Travel companies generate enormous amounts of data. Predictive analytics can use those patterns to help anticipate what may happen next. For advisors, that could mean recognizing when a client may be ready to plan another vacation or identifying travelers who may be interested in a new itinerary.

Technology can surface the opportunity. The advisor still brings the context.

What travel advisors should do now

Travel advisors don’t need to become AI engineers, but they should focus on three things:

Establish a credible digital presence. Maintain an accurate Google Business Profile, and make sure your website clearly explains who you are and what you do.

Define what you want to be known for. Identify your specialties and the customers you most want to serve, then align your website, content and social presence around that.

Stay visible. Regularly publish useful content that demonstrates your expertise and keeps your business active online.

The goal isn’t to publish more content for its own sake. It’s to make your expertise easier to understand and easier to find.

Technology should make the human side of travel better

Every major technology shift brings predictions about what will disappear. I think a better question for leaders is: What can this technology help people do better?

AI can process information at scale. Predictive analytics can identify patterns. Immersive technology can help travelers visualize experiences before they arrive.

But travel remains deeply personal. The future of travel technology shouldn’t be about removing the human element. It should be about giving the people who understand travelers better tools to serve them.