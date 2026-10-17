Starting an AI Side Hustle is Easy — Steal This System

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Key Takeaways

Discover why being able to create a product doesn’t prove anyone will pay for it

Explore how customer insight, distribution and feedback can help you build a stronger business

See how AI employees can support the research and testing behind your next idea

You’ve probably seen the videos. Build an app in an afternoon. Launch a business with a few prompts. Use AI to turn something you know into an income.

And people are earning money this way. In an Adobe Express survey of 1,010 gig workers, published in February 2026, 46% said they were earning income with AI as a side hustle.

But there’s a question I’d ask before opening another tool: if someone else can create the same thing, why would a customer choose yours?

In the video above, I share how Lovable turned a familiar frustration—“I’ve got an app idea, but I can’t code” — into an AI-powered business that reached a reported $400 million in annual recurring revenue by February 2026. What interests me is what you can learn from it: how do you spot a problem people would pay you to make disappear?

You don’t need to build the next Lovable to learn something from that. Think about the people you already understand. What do they keep putting off because it’s too difficult, too expensive or takes too much time? That’s a much more useful place to start than asking AI for another list of business ideas.

Of course, even when people want what you’re selling, you still have to reach them. Dropbox learned that the expensive way. Its early advertising experiments cost $233–$388 to acquire a customer for a $99 product. Then a referral program helped increase signups by 60%.

Imagine deciding your business idea was a failure when the real problem was how you were trying to find customers.

In this video, I walk through those stories, share what marketing Unstoppable taught me about getting people to look at a familiar problem differently, and explore what the prototypes behind Dyson’s vacuum can teach us about knowing what to change.

Along the way, I’ll show you how AI employees can help you research customers, develop an offer and learn from the response. Because being able to produce more work is useful. Knowing which work is worth doing can save you months.

Before you spend another weekend building your idea, watch the video. We’ll work through four questions that could change what you decide to build in the first place.

For a limited time, download the free AI Marketing Team Setup, including the team map, role instructions and starter skill to help you build your first marketing agent. You’ll also get a free chapter from my book, The Wolf Is at The Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World, to help you navigate what comes next as AI changes how we work and build businesses.