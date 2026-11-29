Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: LoopCV applies to jobs and emails recruiters for you, and a Premium Plan lifetime subscription is $39 (MSRP $599).

Bureau of Labor Statistics data show that about 7.1 million Americans were unemployed in October 2026, putting the unemployment rate at 4.1%. Even if you don’t consider yourself unemployed as an entrepreneur or freelancer, searching for new opportunities puts you in the same market. And, let’s be honest, we’ve all heard how rough things have been for the past several years, what with people sending out dozens or even hundreds of applications without getting a single interview.

While this may be due to some applicants’ subpar resumes, it could also be that we all have to be that much more aggressive in our application efforts, interviews, and everything else. Regardless, we on the StackCommerce Deals Team think a tool like LoopCV can help. It finds new job postings every day and applies to them for you. Right now, a LoopCV Premium Plan lifetime subscription costs $39 (MSRP $599).

Less effort = more applications?

Anyone who has managed outbound sales will recognize the setup. You create search loops by adding job titles and locations, and LoopCV pulls matching postings from 20 job boards. From there, LoopCV can apply to jobs automatically or let you review each match and apply with one click.

Your Premium Plan runs up to 50 loops in parallel each month with up to 300 applications or emails. One account can target several roles and cities at once, including remote jobs anywhere in the world.

Outreach goes past the job boards, too. LoopCV finds the email address of a recruiter at a hiring company and sends a personalized message from a template you choose or write yourself. Premium includes a custom email address for that outreach and a LinkedIn Apply extension for roles posted there.

Every message and application feeds a stats dashboard. LoopCV tracks how many companies opened your email, how many replied, and which resume drew more attention, so you can A/B test two versions and keep the stronger one. When a resume needs work, the built-in CV Builder creates, edits, and downloads a new one without leaving the dashboard.

Get a LoopCV Premium Plan lifetime subscription for $39 (MSRP $599).

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.