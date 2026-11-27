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Key Takeaways Most business customers already pay for a company-wide AI assistant, such as Claude, ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot. Adding another one inside your product means competing with a tool they’ve already chosen.

“Bring your own agent” (BYOA), the natural successor to BYOD and BYOK, keeps you out of the business of reselling AI tokens and lets the customer’s assistant work with the context it already has about their company.

In practice, this means exposing your product through a hosted MCP server rather than shipping yet another built-in chatbot or a locally installed package.

Over the past two years, almost every software company has felt the same pressure: Add AI to the product, or look outdated. So we all did. Chat panels appeared in the corner of every dashboard. “Summarize with AI” buttons showed up next to every text field. Pricing pages grew a new line item for AI credits.

I run a company that makes help desk software for businesses, and we went through this too. But somewhere along the way, I noticed something about our customers that changed how I think about the whole question.

They already have an AI.

Your customers already picked their assistant

If you sell to businesses, look at what your customers’ employees have open on their screens. Very often it’s a corporate Claude or ChatGPT subscription, or Microsoft 365 Copilot bundled into the Office licenses the company was paying for anyway. Someone in IT or finance evaluated it, signed a contract, went through a security review and rolled it out.

That assistant is becoming the company’s “at-home AI.” It’s the one employees are trained on, the one legal has approved, and increasingly, the one that has context about the business: documents, email, meeting notes, internal wikis. Every company will have one eventually. Frankly, most already do.

Now imagine that same company uses eight or 10 business tools, and each of those vendors has bolted on its own AI assistant. Each one has a different interface, different limits and different data policies. None of them know what the others know. The help desk AI has no idea what was discussed in the CRM, and the CRM’s AI can’t see the project tracker.

That’s not a better workplace. It’s AI sprawl, and it’s the opposite of what the customer wants.

Why “bring your own agent” is a win for both sides

The alternative is simple: Instead of building an assistant into your product, make your product easy for the customer’s existing assistant to use. Let them bring their own agent.

If that phrase sounds familiar, it should. A decade ago, “bring your own device” (BYOD) changed how companies thought about laptops and phones. More recently, “bring your own key” (BYOK) let customers plug their own AI provider’s API key into software instead of paying the vendor for AI usage. Bring your own agent (BYOA) is the next step: The customer doesn’t just bring the key; they bring the whole assistant, with its context, its permissions and its security approvals already in place.

For the customer, the benefits are obvious. They use a tool they already pay for and already know. Their assistant can combine data from your product with everything else it has access to. Asking “which of our biggest accounts filed support tickets this week, and what did we promise them in the last renewal call?” only works if one assistant can see both the help desk and the meeting notes.

For the vendor, the benefits are less obvious but just as real.

You stay out of the token-reselling business: When you build AI features on top of a model provider, you’re effectively buying compute wholesale and reselling it. Your costs grow with usage, your margins depend on someone else’s pricing changes, and you end up designing credit systems and usage caps instead of building your actual product. With BYOA, the customer’s AI subscription covers the compute. Your product provides the data and the actions.

You stop competing with companies that spend billions on models: No software vendor of normal size is going to build a better general-purpose assistant than the frontier AI labs. Trying to match them feature for feature is a losing race. Being the best tool their assistant can connect to is a race you can actually win.

It clarifies product decisions: This one surprised me the most. Once you accept that the customer’s assistant will handle the conversation, the question shifts from “What AI features should we build?” to “What can our product do, and how cleanly can we expose it?” That’s a much healthier question. It pushes you to make your core functionality solid, well-structured and well-permissioned, which is good for every user, not just the ones using AI.

It’s a marketing channel, too: This is the least obvious benefit. AI clients now have their own connector directories, and there’s a growing number of independent MCP registries and listing sites. Getting listed puts your product in front of people at the exact moment they’re looking for tools to connect to their assistant. It’s a new distribution channel, it’s still relatively uncrowded, and it costs you nothing beyond the integration you were building anyway.

This doesn’t mean built-in AI has no place. Some features, such as automatic ticket categorization that runs in the background without anyone asking, make sense to keep inside the product. But the conversational assistant, the one people talk to, increasingly belongs to the customer, not to you.

What this looks like in practice: MCP

The practical way to do this today is to implement an MCP server for your product. MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is an open standard that lets AI assistants discover and use tools in external applications. It’s supported by Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot Studio and a growing list of other clients. You describe what your product can do, such as search records, create items or update statuses, and any compatible assistant can use those actions on the user’s behalf, within that user’s existing permissions.

There are two common ways to ship an MCP server, and the choice matters more than it seems.

1. A hosted endpoint over HTTP: Your product exposes an MCP endpoint on its own servers, using the protocol’s streamable HTTP transport. The customer adds a URL to their assistant, signs in, and that’s it. Nothing gets installed. When you add new capabilities or fix a bug, every customer gets the update immediately, because there’s only one version: the one you’re running.

2. A local package. You publish a command-line tool or npm package that runs on the user’s machine and talks to your API. This was the common approach early on, and it still works for individual developers.

I strongly recommend the first option. We started with both at my company, and we’re now phasing out the local package. Each installed copy is a version you can’t update, and customers running old packages kept missing newer features.

But the bigger reason is security. Large organizations increasingly won’t allow third-party code to run on employee machines, and for good reason. The past couple of years have brought a steady stream of critical-severity vulnerabilities and software supply chain attacks, including compromised packages in the npm ecosystem itself. Asking a security team to approve a package that runs locally with access to company data is a hard sell. Asking them to approve an HTTPS endpoint on a vendor they’ve already vetted is a much easier conversation.

A hosted endpoint also fits how companies roll out AI. Organization-wide connectors in enterprise AI plans are typically set up once by an administrator and then made available to everyone. Support OAuth sign-in so each employee connects with their own account and permissions, and you’ve removed most of the friction.

Lean into it

It’s tempting to view the customer’s AI assistant as a competitor for attention. If people spend their day in Claude or Copilot, won’t they spend less time in your product?

Maybe. But they were going to use that assistant anyway. The real question is whether it can reach your product when they need it. If it can’t, you’re the tool that gets worked around. If it can, you’re part of how the company works.

B2B buyers don’t want another AI. They want the one they already have to work with everything else they pay for. Build for that.