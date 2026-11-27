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TL;DR: It’s Black Friday, and this is the price for a fun, low-stakes look at Bitcoin mining. Get the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner for $49.97 (reg. $149.99) with free shipping.

Black Friday is here, and there’s no better day to pick up the desk gadget that doubles as a crash course in how Bitcoin actually gets mined. Curious what happens when you try your luck without a warehouse full of hardware?

Get the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner for $49.97 (reg. $149.99) at its Black Friday price.

Instead of earning tiny fractions of a coin, a ticket miner submits solo-mining “tickets,” each one a shot at an entire Bitcoin block reward. The BlockChance runs at 1,000 KH/s, roughly 18× the hashrate of typical ticket miners, so it submits far more tickets every day.

A lottery ticket, not an investment

Be clear-eyed about the odds. BlockChance estimates them at about 1 in 6.5 million per day and roughly 1 in 17,800 per year, and they shift as Bitcoin’s network difficulty changes. There’s no guaranteed payout. Think of it as a conversation piece with a very long-shot upside.

Setup doesn’t need a computer. Connect it to Wi-Fi, and it starts mining on its own, with Bluetooth for configuration and over-the-air updates. A 2.8-inch touchscreen shows your hashrate, ticket submission status, pool info, and live probability stats.

It runs on the official NMMiner firmware with no license or activation fees, and NMTech provides free lifetime firmware upgrades. A silent cooling fan keeps it quiet; it draws about 18W, and it’s small enough to sit beside your keyboard at about 2.2 by 1.24 inches.

The box includes the miner and a USB-C cable, plus a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Shipping is free to the contiguous US, and returns are accepted within 30 days of shipment. Order by December 11 if you want it to arrive by Christmas, since it makes a fun gift for the crypto-curious person on your list.

Buyers rate it 4.8 out of 5 across 18 verified reviews, and a few note that setup takes a little patience.

For entrepreneurs who’d rather learn a technology by running it than reading about it, this is a smart way in.

Grab this BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner for $49.97 (reg. $149.99) while Black Friday pricing is live.

StackSocial prices subject to change.