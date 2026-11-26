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TL;DR: It’s Black Friday, and this is the price. Get a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription for $47.97 (reg. $399) and skip monthly research fees for good.

Black Friday is the day smart buyers have been waiting for, and for business owners who invest on the side, there’s no better day to buy. Reading earnings reports after a full workday isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. What if you could get the conclusion without the homework?

Get a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription for $47.97 (reg. $399) at this Black Friday doorbuster price.

Sterling Stock Picker’s patent-pending North Star technology runs the financial, technical, and risk analysis on every stock you look up. Instead of a pile of data, you get one clear call: buy, sell, hold, or avoid.

Investing help that fits around running a business

Start with a five-minute risk-tolerance quiz, and every pick and portfolio adjustment gets tuned to where you land. From there, the Done-for-You Portfolio Builder assembles a diversified portfolio that matches your goals, with no spreadsheets or rebalancing math.

Finley, the built-in AI financial coach, answers portfolio and market questions in plain English using real-time market data. Stock Rockets surfaces high-growth companies posting 50%+ quarterly revenue gains with top North Star ratings, and sector and industry breakdowns show where momentum is building.

Newer investors get in-depth explanations of financial concepts, strategy guides, and a member chat forum. Sterling Stock Picker won Best SaaS Product for Financial Services in 2022 and 2023 and was a finalist in 2024.

Use it in any modern browser or through the iOS (13+) and Android (5.0+) apps. Updates are included with no monthly or annual fees. The deal is for new users only, and codes must be redeemed within 30 days.

It’s a research tool, so treat its calls as one input alongside your own judgment. Buyers rate it 4.7 out of 5 across 70 verified reviews.

For founders who want sharper stock research without paying for it every month, this is the price to grab.

Lock in lifetime access to Sterling Stock Picker for $47.97 (reg. $399) while Black Friday pricing is live.

StackSocial prices subject to change.