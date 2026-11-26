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Key Takeaways Before using AI to cut jobs, decide where your team’s recovered time should go.

Employees embrace AI when they see it remove frustrating work, not when they fear it will replace them.



When a company announces layoffs and points to AI, I always want to know what happened first. Did the technology fundamentally change how work gets done, or did leadership already need to reduce costs and AI became a convenient explanation?

There is a meaningful difference. AI can automate tasks, accelerate workflows and change the skills a company needs. But AI does not walk into a boardroom and decide how many people should remain employed. Leaders decide what happens to the capacity the technology creates.

That distinction matters because employees are watching. If every AI announcement is followed by layoffs, people quickly learn that greater efficiency puts their jobs at risk and they have little reason to embrace the tools leadership wants them to use.

There is another way to implement AI. Start by asking how it can make your people more capable.

Remove the work before you remove the person

I learned this lesson long before the current AI boom. When we were building Amazon Web Services, talented engineers were spending too much time provisioning servers, configuring storage and handling infrastructure before they could get to the work they were actually there to do. By removing that friction, we gave developers more capacity to build, experiment and solve customer problems.

I saw the same principle years later with a junior attorney who spent hours researching and formatting before reaching the work that required her judgment. Generative AI could produce a first draft in minutes, giving her more time to refine the facts and shape the narrative for the client’s best outcome.

That is the opportunity leaders should look for with AI. Before calculating how many positions an efficiency gain could eliminate, ask what your people could accomplish if repetitive work stopped consuming so much of their day.

Treat recovered time as an asset

Suppose AI gives a team back 10 or 20% of its capacity. What happens to that time?

It could be the customer follow-up that keeps getting postponed, an improvement sitting in the backlog or a relationship that needs more attention. Those opportunities already exist inside most businesses. The problem is that people have been too busy with repetitive work to pursue them.

I saw this with a team of customer service agents who spent a significant portion of their day filling out forms and navigating cumbersome systems. An AI tool automated part of that process and gave them roughly an hour back each day.

Leadership could have used that hour to justify a smaller team. Instead, employees spent more time connecting with customers, strengthening relationships and solving more complex problems. AI removed work they disliked and created room for work where they could contribute more.

Decide where people go before you automate

Retaining talent requires planning for people at the beginning of an AI initiative rather than after deployment. If leaders automate first and ask what happens to employees later, the priority is already clear.

Before introducing AI, divide the work into three categories. Some tasks contain little meaningful judgment and can be automated. Others can be accelerated by AI while still requiring human judgment. A third group should remain primarily human because relationships, creativity or judgment create the value. Then make the next decision before deploying anything. Where will the recovered capacity go?

That could mean moving people toward customer relationships, product development, higher-level analysis or other work that contributes more directly to growth. The destination will vary by organization, but leaders should know where they want people to go before technology begins changing their roles.

Give employees a reason to embrace AI

How you introduce AI also shapes whether employees embrace or resist it. If the first message people hear is that a tool will save 40% of their time, they may immediately wonder what leadership plans to do with that 40%.

Lead with capability instead.

Tell employees which frustrating work you want to reduce. Show them what they will have more time to accomplish. Explain how their roles can become more valuable as AI handles repetitive tasks.

Then demonstrate that commitment through what happens next. If employees see recovered time consistently reinvested into better work, stronger skills and new opportunities, AI starts to look like a tool they can use rather than a threat they need to survive.

Put this into practice

Leaders can begin before buying another AI tool. Take one team and map how AI could change its work, then answer these four questions together before deployment.

1. What work should disappear? Break roles into individual tasks and identify repetitive work that consumes time without requiring significant human judgment. Focus first on removing friction rather than removing positions.

2. What human capability should grow? For every task AI can automate or accelerate, identify what employees could do with the recovered time. Look for work involving customers, relationships, creativity, problem-solving or judgment.

3. Where will the recovered capacity go? Give those hours a destination before deployment. If AI saves a team eight hours each week, decide whether those hours will go toward customer service, innovation, new revenue opportunities or another measurable priority.

4. What will you tell employees? Explain what AI will take off their plates and what you want them doing more of as a result. Managers should be able to describe that future clearly before asking employees to adopt the technology.

AI will change jobs, and some roles will change significantly as companies redesign how work gets done. But leaders still control a critical decision about what they do with the capacity AI creates.

Before treating efficiency as a reason to reduce headcount, ask what your people could accomplish with the time they get back. The companies that answer that question first have an opportunity to use AI for something far more valuable than cutting costs. They can use it to build a more capable workforce.