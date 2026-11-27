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Key Takeaways Being reliably excellent at your job can make you indispensable to the work without giving you any influence over the decisions that shape it.

Rather than waiting for promotion or recognition, start leading from where you are by testing ideas and documenting results.

Early in my career, I believed excellent work would eventually create its own reward. I became the person people trusted to solve problems, take on difficult assignments and deliver when the stakes were high. Yet there is a trap hidden inside reliability: You can become indispensable to the work without becoming influential in the decisions that determine it.

I eventually learned to separate authority from influence. Authority comes with a title or responsibility for the final decision. Influence is your ability to move an idea, change an outcome or bring people with you regardless of what appears beneath your name in an email signature.

That distinction matters because waiting for authority can consume years. Influence can begin from almost any position, including one far from the executive table.

Find where influence actually lives

When I enter an organization as a consultant, I spend the early stretch watching. I want to understand who people consult before making a decision, whose objections carry weight and who has direct access to the person making the final call.

The organizational chart provides useful information, but it rarely shows the full picture. I think of the real structure as a web. To start mapping yours, study a few decisions and ask:

Who was consulted before the formal meeting?

Whose support helped the idea move?

Who raised concerns that others took seriously?

Who could have slowed or stopped the decision?

Write down what you observe. Look for patterns rather than focusing only on seniority. This helps you see where your relationships and contributions can have greater impact and where you may have been spending energy with little effect on the final outcome.

Build support before you make your ask

I learned this while working to improve outcomes for Black women inside an organization. During my first several months, I created programs, workshops and employee groups. Leadership was pleased, yet I could see that we were addressing individual women while leaving larger cultural problems untouched.

Instead of walking into an executive meeting and declaring that the approach needed to change, I gathered evidence. I examined exit interviews, studied promotion patterns, found allies prepared for deeper change and ran small pilots that demonstrated another approach.

By the time I pushed for a larger change, I had evidence, results and people behind me. Over roughly 18 months, the work became more strategic because I had built the influence required to change how the problem was understood.

Before making your next significant proposal, gather three things:

Evidence: What demonstrates the problem?

Allies: Who else has a reason to care?

Proof: What small experiment could demonstrate your solution?

An idea becomes harder to dismiss when other people can see what you see. Building support early also gives people an opportunity to improve the idea before you bring it into a higher-stakes conversation.

Turn reliability into influence

Being excellent at your job creates credibility, but credibility alone can leave you with more assignments rather than greater impact. People know you will deliver, so they keep handing you things to deliver. Eventually, being the dependable person can become its own holding pattern.

Use the trust you have earned to shape the work itself. Propose an improvement, ask to participate earlier in a project or volunteer to lead an initiative that connects you with people outside your immediate team. Keep a record of problems solved, measurable outcomes and moments when colleagues sought your judgment.

Credibility sitting still makes you useful. Credibility applied to decisions expands your influence.

Build across, rather than only up

Many professionals concentrate their relationship-building efforts on senior executives. Yet influence rarely travels through a single relationship. Peers, colleagues in other departments, administrative professionals and people closer to customers can all help an idea move.

The Revolutionary Pathmakers I write about have historically created networks through community and cross-functional relationships when conventional pathways were unavailable. Those relationships provided information, support and opportunities that formal structures alone failed to provide.

This is not just history. My research found that Black women who lead from values rather than position build more sustainable authority than traditional power-based models, with higher retention and better long-term results. When the formal channels are closed, influence built through relationships and shared values is not the backup plan. It turns out to be the stronger one.

Identify two people outside your usual circle and learn what they are trying to accomplish. Ask what repeatedly creates difficulty for them and where your work intersects. Enter those conversations looking for ways to contribute rather than immediately asking for something.

Influence grows when people experience your contribution before you need their support.

Create opportunities instead of waiting for them

I often coach people who describe having little power while simultaneously outlining solutions they can put into motion. The question I ask is simple: What can you responsibly begin from where you are?

You might test one part of an idea, improve a recurring process, connect people working separately or gather evidence around a problem nobody owns. Start small enough that the idea can prove itself, then document the result. Pay attention to what worked, who benefited and what would be required to expand it.

A successful experiment gives you something stronger than a proposal about what might work. It gives you evidence of what already did.

Leadership can begin before recognition arrives

I spent years being excellent while being overlooked. What changed my trajectory was understanding that waiting for recognition was delaying the leadership I was already capable of practicing.

Influence grows when you understand how decisions move, build relationships before you need them, use your credibility intentionally and create opportunities to demonstrate what you can do. These actions can begin well before a promotion appears.

There is one more piece, and it may be the one that matters most. Moral clarity. The influence that lasts belongs to people who stand for something bigger than their own advancement. When you are clear about what you are for, and consistent about it, people follow you because of what you represent, not just what you can do for them. Authority can be granted. Moral authority has to be earned, and it is the kind no one can take back.

A title can expand your authority, but your ability to make an impact can begin long before anyone changes the words beneath your name. The question is whether you will wait for that change or start using the influence you already have.