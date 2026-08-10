Why Being “Reliable” Is Quietly Sabotaging Ambitious Leaders — and How to Break the Pattern

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Key Takeaways When sustained effort produces stronger work but the outcome barely moves, the frustration is a signal — not a reason to work harder on yourself, but a sign that the system around you needs auditing.

The activities that build a reputation for reliability are often the same ones that keep you far from the rooms where real decisions get made, which is why strategic unavailability and internal visibility matter more than external visibility for advancement.

For years, I believed effort could solve almost anything. Like many ambitious leaders, I learned early that persistence mattered. Work harder. Stay later. Take on more responsibility. Deliver stronger results. Those lessons helped me build a successful career across consulting and executive leadership.

Then I encountered a problem that hard work could never solve. Several years ago, I worked in higher education in rural New Hampshire. Part of my work involved helping attract and retain Black faculty and students. During my first six months, I built programs, launched workshops, revived employee resource groups and carefully tracked progress. The numbers improved slightly. Leadership was pleased. I was exhausted.

The reason had nothing to do with the workload itself. Deep down, I knew we were treating symptoms rather than causes. We could recruit talented Black professionals, yet many struggled to remain long-term because the surrounding environment failed to support them. Something as basic as finding someone who could style Black hair required a trip to Boston. Community connections were limited. Daily life presented challenges that many leaders never considered. At some point, a difficult truth became impossible to ignore: the issue was never effort. The issue was the system.

When effort becomes a warning sign

Many high achievers assume a stalled season means there is something they still need to fix within themselves. When progress slows, their instinct is to work on themselves harder. They look inward because that feels productive and familiar. The assumption is simple: if success has not arrived yet, there must be another level of improvement required.

Sometimes that assumption is correct. Sometimes greater experience leads to better outcomes because the challenge was a matter of growth. But there are situations where people continue improving and the outcome remains largely unchanged. They become more capable, yet the opportunities they are pursuing remain just as distant as before.

That is often the moment when leaders need to stop asking what is wrong with them and start examining the environment around them. If sustained effort produces stronger work while the outcome barely moves, the frustration may be revealing something important. The problem may have less to do with capability and more to do with the conditions shaping what is possible.

Reliability can become a trap

Many ambitious leaders respond to disappointment by becoming even more available. They take on more and more, and they become known as the person who can handle anything. This sounds like praise until it becomes a permanent role.

I have heard versions of this pattern for years. “She handles pressure well.” “She will figure it out.” “Give it to her because she always delivers.” Those statements can build a reputation for capacity while keeping a person far away from the rooms where real decisions are made. The question is whether your effort is creating access or simply proving availability. Access moves you toward strategic assignments. Availability makes you easy to call when the work is heavy.

Audit the system before you blame yourself

My research surfaced a pattern that explains why. The activities that make Black women visible to their industry are often the ones least likely to get them promoted. External visibility — the conferences and the publications — shows weak correlation with advancement. Internal visibility and proximity to the people who make decisions are the strongest predictors. Most of us are investing in the wrong kind of visibility.

One client came to me after being passed over for promotion three times in three years, even though her reviews were strong. Each rejection led her to work harder, which made her manager look good while leaving senior leaders unaware of her full impact. We began with a structural audit. We mapped who actually influenced promotion decisions, who knew her work and where her visibility stopped. The answer was painful, yet clarifying: her performance had reached within her team, while her influence had very little reach beyond it. So we shifted the strategy. She joined cross-functional initiatives, built relationships with senior leaders and began sharing focused updates tied to business outcomes. Her workload barely changed. But the location of her visibility changed, and that changed her path.

Build access, then use it well

This is where leaders must become more intentional with energy. Start by listing your major commitments and asking three questions about each one: Does this move me toward my goals? What has it produced? What does it cost me in time, energy and opportunity?

Once you see the pattern, make one strategic cut. Choose one commitment with high cost and low return, then step back from it with clarity and professionalism. Use the recovered time for one specific purpose connected to the direction you actually want to move. This is also where strategic unavailability becomes powerful. Being available for everything can make you easier to use and harder to advance. Being selective helps people understand that your time has value and your leadership belongs where it can create meaningful movement.

Stop enduring and start designing

Endurance is a survival strategy for seasons with limited choices. Design is a leadership strategy for people ready to create better choices. When a system keeps producing the same barrier, the answer is rarely more exhaustion.

Ursula Burns built sideways before she built up. She volunteered for the projects nobody wanted, made herself useful where the work was real rather than where the title was and became the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. She did not climb the ladder she was handed. She built a different one.

Hard work still matters. Excellence still matters. But leaders also need discernment to stop pouring energy into systems that only reward their ability to survive them. The goal is simpler and harder than doing more — the goal is to do what actually moves you. Frustration is often the signal that your strategy needs redesign, and strong leaders learn how to read that signal before burnout makes the decision for them.