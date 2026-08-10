Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Most startups have a hidden single point of failure — a partner, a channel, a person, an infrastructure provider — and mapping those dependencies before a downturn hits is what separates founders who can pivot from the ones who can’t.

Even founders with authority to act often can’t move fast enough when the pressure comes, because control, cap-table structure and internal decision speed are usually only tested in the moment they matter most.

Most companies don’t break all at once. They crack in predictable places, but founders often don’t look there until something forces them to.

I went through this cycle at UNest, the fintech company I founded to help families invest for their children’s future. On paper, we were growing, raising capital and building a product customers wanted. But underneath, there were risks we hadn’t fully pressure-tested. When the environment changed, those risks surfaced quickly.

If you want to understand how resilient your business actually is, you don’t need a complex framework. You need to test four things: your cash, your dependencies, your level of control and your ability to make decisions under pressure.

1. Start with cash: Model the version of reality you don’t want

Most founders track runway based on current burn and expected growth. That’s useful, but it doesn’t tell you how the business behaves under stress. The faster way to see the truth is to model scenarios that break your assumptions.

Take your current numbers and run three variations. First, assume revenue drops by 30%. Second, assume your costs increase by 20%, which happens more often than people expect when something shifts in the market. Third, assume you cannot raise capital for six to 12 months. Then look at what happens.

How many months of runway do you actually have in each case? How much of your cost base is fixed versus variable? If you needed to reduce burn by 30% to 50%, how long would that take, and what would be the impact? I’ve seen founders realize that what looked like 12 months of runway turns into five very quickly.

External shocks are a real possibility you must insulate yourself from. A platform like Meta can change priorities overnight. A new AI feature can replace part of your product. Shipping costs can spike unexpectedly, as many companies experienced during COVID. If your model only works when everything goes right, you’re doing it wrong.

2. Map dependencies like they’re risk, not strategy

Most startups have a hidden single point of failure. It might be a partner, a distribution channel or even one person on the team.

At UNest, we leaned heavily on third-party infrastructure early on. It helped us move faster and conserve cash, which looked like a smart trade-off. What I didn’t fully appreciate was how much control we were giving up. We started seeing it in small ways — onboarding flows in our app depended on external processes, and what should have taken minutes required manual work, workarounds and sometimes even physical paperwork. That friction compounds, and over time, it becomes an operational risk.

To make this visible, you need to map dependencies explicitly. List out your top dependencies across three areas: how you acquire customers, how your product actually works behind the scenes and where your capital comes from. Then test each one.

You’ll start to see patterns. Some dependencies are painful but manageable, while others are existential. The ones that fall into the second category are the ones you need to fix or diversify. When infrastructure providers shut down, they can take down entire ecosystems.

3. Can you even make the decision you want?

Most founders assume they are in control of their company. That assumption usually holds until the first real downturn. The question to ask is straightforward: If things start breaking, do you actually have the full authority and support to change direction?

Start with your cap table and board structure. If one investor has blocking rights over financing, strategy or exits, that will shape what options are realistically available to you. The same is true if multiple board members are tied to the same fund or aligned incentives. On paper, it may look balanced. In practice, it can concentrate control.

You also need to understand where approvals are required. Can you reduce burn, pivot the product or change strategy without board approval? Or do those decisions require alignment across multiple stakeholders?

This becomes critical in a downturn. I’ve seen situations where founders wanted to pivot and keep building, while investors pushed to shut the company down and have capital returned. That outcome was determined by how control was structured from the beginning. You don’t want to discover these constraints when you’re already under pressure — by then, your options are limited to what the structure allows.

4. Even if you can decide, can your team execute quickly?

Having the authority to make decisions is only part of the equation. The next question is whether your company can act on those decisions fast enough.

In most startups, execution slows down under pressure — not because people aren’t capable, but because the system isn’t designed for speed. The breakdown usually happens in predictable ways: teams spend too much time analyzing instead of acting, decisions get reopened instead of executed and ownership is unclear so work stalls even after alignment.

You can test this directly without waiting for a real crisis. Take a realistic scenario and run it as a working session. For example, assume your primary acquisition channel doubles in cost overnight, or a key partner shuts down. Then walk through what actually happens.

Pay attention to how the team responds. If it takes too long to reach decisions, or if no one clearly owns the next steps, that’s where your system will fail under real pressure. In a downturn, speed is not just helpful — it determines whether you have the time and ability to recover.

Don’t ignore the founder side of the stress test

There is one more variable in all of this, and it’s the founder. In every difficult moment I’ve gone through, the hardest part was not identifying the problem. It was making decisions quickly without complete information and standing behind them. You should pressure-test that as well.

Are you ready to make decisions that will be unpopular internally or with your investors? Can you keep operating when you don’t have clear answers? Do you have the resilience to lead through uncertainty?

At some point, every founder hits a roadblock. The question is whether you’ve already examined your own reactions and performed this stress test before it happens. Because in a downturn, your judgment, your speed and your willingness to act become the system the company runs on.