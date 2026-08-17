How the ‘Reaper Mentality’ Keeps NFL Stars Kyle Van Noy and Tony Jefferson Hungry for Success

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways NFL great Kyle Van Noy’s show “Elite Eatz” features conversations with amazing athletes about life on and off the field.

This week, Kyle takes Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson down to Manhattan Beach for a Mexican food summit to remember.

Hungry for some inside the NFL talk? Then check out “Elite Eatz,” Kyle Van Noy‘s YouTube series where the two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker sits down with fellow football greats over a meal and digs in on food, as well as the physical grind and mental toughness it takes to succeed.

In this episode, Van Noy heads to El Tarasco in Manhattan Beach with Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson for a San Diego-vs-L.A. Mexican food showdown. In between bites, Jefferson opens up about going undrafted despite an All-American college career, clawing his way onto the Arizona Cardinals’ roster, and living by what he calls the “Reaper” mentality — the understanding that someone is always waiting to take your job.

Jefferson’s story is a case study in resilience: he fought back from career-threatening injuries, and even walked away from the game entirely — only to rediscover his competitive fire while working as a scout. Watching film from the front office reignited something in him, and instead of settling into a comfortable post-playing career, he bet on himself and trained for an unlikely comeback.

That bet paid off in full-circle fashion: Jefferson signed with the Chargers, the team he grew up idolizing. It’s a story about betting on yourself when the odds — and everyone else’s opinion — say don’t bother. For any founder who’s been counted out, overlooked, or tempted to quit, Jefferson’s journey is a masterclass in staying ready and refusing to let someone else write your ending.