What Judge Judy Can Teach Senior Leaders About Strong Executive Communication

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Key Takeaways Say it once, then stop talking: Trust your point to land without unnecessary reinforcement.

Back it up with evidence: Stating that something matters means little on its own. You must show why, in terms that the other person actually cares about.

Be consistent enough that people know what they’ll get: When your team can’t predict how you’ll react, they’re focused on managing you instead of working with you.

Make room for healthy disagreement, and always tell the truth. A single inconsistency can quickly undo years of trust.

Strong communication is one of the most important skills a senior leader can develop, yet it’s rarely something executives are formally taught. As you advance in your career, the ability to communicate with clarity, influence and credibility becomes a differentiator. I’ve found inspiration for sharpening executive communication in an unexpected place: Judge Judy Sheindlin.

I’ve seen every episode of Judy Justice, and I’m eagerly waiting for the next season to premiere. I’ve also watched nearly all of the original Judge Judy. Her shows are my guilty pleasure, so it wasn’t really a surprise that she became a recurring presence in my coaching work.

As a career and executive coach for tech leaders, I find myself pointing to Sheindlin’s no-nonsense style in sessions with clients who want to strengthen their executive presence, storytelling and ability to influence.

Here are five executive communication lessons that leaders can borrow from Judge Judy.

1. Say it once, then stop talking

Sheindlin makes her ruling and moves on. She refuses to over-explain, hedge or relitigate a decision she’s already reached. When she’s finished, you know it.

I’ve seen firsthand that many leaders communicate in the opposite way. They make a strong point, then they keep going, softening it with qualifiers or burying it under unnecessary context until the original message is difficult to find.

The key here is to trust your point to land without unnecessary reinforcement. Learn to make the statement, let it sit, and resist the urge to fill the silence. As a leader, brevity reads as confidence, while over-explaining often signals the exact opposite.

2. Back it up with evidence

One of Sheindlin’s defining traits is how little she cares about feelings or opinions and how much she cares about proof. You must show her the contract, the text message or the canceled check. In other words, she wants the receipts. But if you tell her what you think without backing it up, she’ll disregard you.

The same standard separates persuasive leaders from forgettable ones. Stating that something matters means little on its own. You must show why, in terms that the other person actually cares about.

I worked with a VP of engineering who kept trying to convince his CEO that a new communication process was necessary, but the CEO couldn’t have cared less. So I asked him a simple question: “Why should the CEO care?” It came down to revenue growth, so we reframed his pitch around that.

He brought receipts in the form of concrete examples from his previous company, showing how the same process had driven revenue. Once the CEO could see the proof, he was bought in almost immediately.

The lesson isn’t only to have proof but to bring the proof that matters to the person in front of you.

3. Be consistent enough that people know what they’ll get

Part of Sheindlin’s authority comes from her predictability. Litigants know exactly what they’re walking into, and the standards don’t shift based on her mood or who’s in front of her. That steadiness is precisely what makes her so effective at her job.

I’ve noticed that leaders underestimate how much this matters. When your team can’t predict how you’ll react, they’re focused on managing you instead of working with you. They unnecessarily soften bad news, delay difficult conversations and spend energy trying to gauge what your reaction will be.

Consistency removes all that extra work. When people know where you stand and how you’ll respond, they also bring you problems earlier and engage with you more honestly.

This doesn’t mean you need to be rigid or robotic. Sheindlin would be the first to admit she has no shortage of attitude, but it’s controlled, and it fits the authority of her courtroom. Consistency simply means that your values, standards and reactions are stable enough that the people around you aren’t constantly guessing how you’ll respond. Predictability is an underrated form of executive presence.

4. Make room for healthy disagreement

Judy Justice is a newer show that introduced an entirely new cast alongside Sheindlin, including her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, a law school graduate who serves as the show’s law clerk. Together, they debrief the cases, weighing not just the legal questions but what a fair outcome looks like. What I appreciate is that Sarah Rose doesn’t simply defer to her grandmother but is willing to voice a different point of view, and Sheindlin makes room for it.

That dynamic models something I see a lot of leaders get wrong. Strong communication isn’t about steering everyone toward the same conclusion. It’s about building an environment where people can disagree openly, sit with the tension and still respect one another afterward.

This is a close cousin of Amazon’s “have backbone; disagree and commit” leadership principle, which obligates leaders to challenge decisions they disagree with rather than stay quiet for the sake of harmony. When a more junior person challenges a senior one, and the relationship holds, it’s an indicator of psychological safety, and that’s how the best thinking surfaces.

5. Tell the truth

Sheindlin returns to one line again and again: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to have a good memory.”

Honesty is more than an ethical position. It’s a practical communication strategy, especially for today’s executives. When you tell the truth, your story holds together, your reputation compounds over time, and you never have to track which version you told to whom. When you’re a leader, your words get repeated, quoted and scrutinized, so your reliability is everything. A single inconsistency can quickly undo years of trust.

In my experience, the leaders who earn trust over the long run are the ones whose private words and public words match. Sheindlin’s framing is a useful gut check. When telling the truth means you never have to manage a competing story, it’s hard to justify doing anything else.

The next time you watch your favorite guilty pleasure, see what’s happening beneath the drama. Some of the best lessons on executive communication are hiding in plain sight, such as saying it once, backing it up with evidence, remaining consistent, making room for disagreement and always telling the truth. You’ve got this!