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Key Takeaways Part of being a great leader requires being a clear speaker. Outline your points, slow down your pace and pause between sentences — it makes you sound more confident and gives your audience time to process your words.

Great leadership also requires confidence in yourself and your abilities. Reflect on where your confidence is on a 10-point scale, then consider steps to improve.

Practicing authenticity sounds silly, but it’s a necessary component of great leadership, too. For example, take note of the times you hold back in a conversation or the times you might overshare to compensate, and work to address those issues.

Executive presence was all the rage for years. As an executive coach, I’ve lost track of the number of books I’ve read and TED Talks I’ve watched that promised to help you quickly gain trust and credibility. The senior executives I work with often reach out wanting to boost their gravitas as they move into senior leadership. On the surface, their goals — greater confidence, sharper communication and stronger influence — seem perfectly aligned with the idea of executive presence.

Yet many of my clients are LGBTQ+, BIPOC and members of other historically oppressed groups. As we dive into the assumptions and limits of executive presence, they see that the idea is rooted in outdated notions of professionalism that often clash with their authentic selves. Through this process, they realize their intentions go far beyond executive presence. What they truly want is clarity, confidence, authenticity and, ultimately, to be recognized as a legitimate authority.

Developing these leadership qualities can be quite difficult, and mastering them even more so. Here are four questions to ask yourself if you want to become a stronger communicator, more confident and authentic, and a leader sought out for your expertise.

How clear are you?

Great leadership begins with clarity. Start by defining exactly what you mean when you say executive presence. Maybe your goal is to be more “confident,” “concise,” “persuasive,” “influential” or “results-driven.” Get specific, and let those words guide your actions instead of the ambiguous, catch-all idea of executive presence.

Part of clarity also requires being a clear speaker. Outline your main points before you speak. Slow down your pace if you tend to talk quickly. Take a pause between sentences. These qualities not only demonstrate confidence, but they also allow your audience to truly absorb what you’re saying.

How confident are you?

Great leadership requires confidence in yourself and your abilities. Reflect on where your confidence is on a 10-point scale, with 10 being the highest. I often have leaders “try on” confidence at different levels. When they step into a 10, they quickly realize this isn’t braggadocious at all, which feels very different from what they originally imagined. Confidence is calm. It’s collected. It’s even in a sense reserved.

Consider how you might practice building your leadership confidence. Take small steps outside your comfort zone in front of your team. Be a model for confidence in meetings, presentations and one-on-ones. This not only strengthens your own confidence but also creates a culture where your team feels safe to step up and grow their confidence too.

How authentic are you?

You can only fake it for so long, especially when you’re leading a team. Employees don’t want to follow a leader who lacks authenticity, and they can sniff out fakery instantly. Think about it. Would you want to work for a leader who pretends to be someone they’re not? Seems unlikely.

Practicing authenticity may sound silly, but I’ve worked with enough leaders to know it works. This might look like noticing when you’re unnecessarily filtering your language or mannerisms at work. You might even bring attention to your true feelings in a conversation, saying something like, “I notice myself holding back a part of me that wants to speak up in this conversation” or “I’m going to share my full perspective.” Your own authenticity and vulnerability can inspire those you lead to model the same behaviors.

How are you becoming a trusted authority?

The goal of improving executive presence typically stems from wanting to be seen as an authority. That might mean being more credible in meetings, more persuasive in conversations with clients or even more memorable in job interviews.

There are many ways to build authority, and you don’t have to become someone you’re not. Whether it’s writing, public speaking, or cultivating relationships, lean into your strengths. Love writing? Share your thought leadership through articles. Enjoy public speaking? Speak on podcasts. Networking maven? Attend conferences and industry events. Playing to your strengths will make your authority feel natural and far more impactful.

Final thoughts on executive presence

Mastering executive presence is overrated. What really matters is clarity, confidence, authority and being seen as a trusted expert. These aren’t just skills you fake, but ones that must be truly built and modeled daily if you want to be seen as a great leader. You’ve got this!