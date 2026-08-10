Recent College Grads Who Want Their First Salaries to Go Far Should Focus on These U.S. States, New Research Reveals

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Key Takeaways College graduates have to navigate a hiring downturn and rising living costs.

A new report from Kickresume reveals where their money might stretch the furthest.

New college graduates have a lot to think about when it comes to their professional futures.

They’re entering a tough job market, with early-career hiring down from pre-pandemic levels, NBC News reported.

Additionally, amid rising everyday expenses, they have to consider where their first salaries might stretch the furthest.

A new report from AI-powered career app Kickresume, which analyzed graduate earnings, income tax rates and unemployment metrics across the U.S., reveals where 2026 graduates can see the best overall value when launching their careers.

Graduates targeting a financial leg up might want to focus on states in the middle of the country, which ranked highly for low graduate unemployment rates, low living costs and decent tax rates, the report found.

South Dakota emerged as the best place to relocate after graduation. The state boasts the lowest graduate unemployment rate, at just 0.9%, an average graduate salary of $58,207 and zero marginal income tax, per the research.

Iowa, North Dakota, Tennessee and Ohio rounded out the top five U.S. states ranked by value for graduates.

Although Iowa and North Dakota offer lower-than-average salaries, those earnings are offset by low unemployment rates and favorable tax rates, according to Kickresume.

Read on to see Kickresume’s affordability heat map, which scores all 50 U.S. states on cost of living, taxes, graduate pay and jobs.