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Key Takeaways Start by automating the one to three repetitive tasks that eat up the most hours, not everything at once.

Measure AI by the hours it gives back to your team before you measure the dollars it saves.



When I opened my first physical therapy practice, I believed growth depended on seeing more patients. That mindset worked for a while, until I realized my team and I were spending hours every day on paperwork, scheduling and insurance tasks instead of patient care. Administrative work had quietly become the biggest obstacle to growth.

Years later, after building therapy, staffing and hospice companies, I see artificial intelligence the same way I see any business tool: Its value comes from solving a real operational problem. AI should give your people more time to serve customers and build relationships. Everything else is secondary. That philosophy has shaped how we use technology across our businesses.

Start with your biggest bottleneck

Spend a week identifying every repetitive task that eats up valuable time. Look for work that follows the same steps every day and requires little judgment. Those processes usually deliver the fastest return when automated.

In health care, charting, appointment scheduling and insurance verification quickly rose to the top of our list. Every industry has its own version of these tasks. Find them before you buy any technology.

Automate one to three tasks first

Resist the urge to automate everything at once. Doing so can overwhelm you and your team, and it makes it hard to tell which changes worked and which flopped.

Start with the one to three administrative processes that consume the most hours each week. For us, documentation was the obvious first choice. AI-assisted transcription dramatically reduced the time clinicians spent writing notes, so they could focus on patients instead of keyboards.

We also introduced AI tools for scheduling and insurance verification. Those systems reduced delays and freed employees to handle conversations that required empathy and critical thinking.

Measure hours before dollars

Many leaders evaluate AI by asking whether the software costs less than another employee. I prefer a different question: How many productive hours did the technology return to the business?

If documentation falls from 30 minutes to five minutes per appointment, those recovered hours create measurable capacity. Teams can serve more customers, improve quality or simply leave work on time. Revenue often follows, but the first win is reclaimed time.

Tracking time savings also keeps expectations realistic. Every automation project should produce measurable improvements before you expand it to another department.

Create a scorecard for every automation

Every AI project deserves a simple scorecard. Track how many hours employees save each week, how quickly customers get a response, how many errors disappear from the process and how your team feels after the change. Those measurements show whether the technology is delivering real value or just adding another subscription to the budget.

Review these metrics every month. Small improvements often compound into significant operational gains over time. Consistent measurement also helps employees see the purpose behind each new tool, which builds confidence and speeds adoption across the organization.

Use AI to reduce burnout

Burnout rarely begins with meaningful work. It usually begins with repetitive work.

Few health care professionals entered the field because they loved paperwork, and entrepreneurs in every industry can relate. Endless administrative duties drain energy that could go to customers, employees or strategic planning.

When AI removes repetitive work, people get back to the work that inspired them in the first place, and burnout drops as a result. In our businesses, clinicians give more attention to patient conversations because documentation happens in the background. That shift improves both the employee experience and the customer experience.

Roll out AI in phases

Successful adoption comes from discipline, not speed. Begin with one department. Select one workflow. Define one success metric. Once that process delivers consistent results, move on to the next opportunity.

This phased approach builds confidence throughout the organization. Employees see practical improvements instead of another technology initiative that creates extra work. Leaders also gain reliable data before making larger investments.

Small wins create momentum that large transformations rarely achieve on day one.

Keep people at the center

One common misconception is that AI is meant to replace people. It isn’t.

Technology should strengthen human capability, not replace human judgment. Every automation decision we make comes back to the same question: Will this give our people more time for work that requires experience, compassion and creative thinking?

That principle has guided our investments, from AI documentation to administrative automation. Technology handles repetition. People handle relationships. Together, they build stronger businesses than either could alone.

Build systems that grow with you

Once we put these changes in place, the difference was almost immediate. Clinicians spent less time on documentation after appointments and more time engaging with patients during them. Front office teams fielded fewer routine calls because scheduling and administrative questions moved through AI-powered workflows, which reduced delays and made the experience smoother for everyone.

What surprised me most was the ripple effect. Employees felt less overwhelmed because they could focus on work that required their expertise. Leaders had better visibility into operations because we were measuring performance instead of reacting to problems. Those improvements gave us the confidence to expand AI into other areas of the business, one process at a time.

The experience reinforced something I’ve believed throughout my career: Sustainable growth comes from building systems that free talented people to do what they do best. AI became one more tool that helped us deliver better care, strengthen our operations and prepare our businesses for the next stage of growth.