Humans have feared AI long before it ever existed — just look at the success of The Matrix and Terminator. But today’s entrepreneurs are less worried about killer robots than they are intimidated by large language models and the pressure to “have an AI strategy.” Unfortunately, most of the people preaching that message couldn’t tell you what a real AI strategy even looks like.

Allie K. Miller can.

The former Global Head of Machine Learning Business Development for Startups at Amazon Web Services — now an entrepreneur, advisor and keynote speaker — has spent her career translating the language of AI for everyday users. Her message is simple: AI isn’t here to replace you; it’s here to multiply what you can do.

Recently, Miller sat down with Entrepreneur to dive into all things AI — sharing practical tips, powerful tools and surprising stories from her journey of helping founders harness intimidating technology to create everyday impact.

Where do you begin when educating people with minimal experience in AI?

Miller: The first thing I’d say is that everyone already interacts with AI — whether it’s a Gmail spam filter, a Roomba at home or a social media algorithm. Most people have been using it without realizing it. The key now is to become a more aware consumer of generative AI and understand the revolution happening around us.

What really resonates with people is the mix of fun and value. For example, a friend recently told me she and her child used AI to create a story about a kid and a unicorn battling monsters. Does that have measurable ROI or business KPIs? No, but it brought creativity, bonding and joy into their lives.

In business, that same sense of innovation exists, but through a more practical lens. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or part of a Fortune 500 company, it comes down to solving real problems and delivering value.

Are we answering customer questions faster? Delivering products more efficiently? Communicating our brand clearly? Making our company more accessible? That’s where AI’s real impact begins.

What are some specific ways AI can help you “multiply your output?”

Miller: First, it can supercharge everything you’re already doing. That might mean summarizing emails to prioritize responses, generating client proposals more efficiently, or reviewing contracts for potential risks. AI can even categorize and rank those risks to help you mitigate them. In short, it can make you 5x or 10x more efficient as an entrepreneur.

Second, think about the people you wish you could hire if you had more resources — maybe 20% of a marketing manager, 20% of a demand gen lead or 20% of a head of business development. With AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, you can start to capture some of that value without expanding your payroll.

If you’re new to AI, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel — thousands of entrepreneurs have already paved the way. You can automate responses to social media comments, translate blog posts, manage leads for a coaching business or even dictate ideas on a walk and have AI turn them into a PowerPoint, proposal, pricing strategy and outreach emails to potential clients. All it takes is a few hours a week to learn how to use it.

Is AI likely to replace a lot of jobs?

Miller: Entrepreneurs have been held back because they only had a limited amount of money to hire. They wish they could hire, and if the economics were there, they would, of course, hire. We will still have companies hiring these roles. It’s just like in video editing. We still have professional video editors working on high-end things. The floor of all companies has been raised, so an entrepreneur can now increase their output and have 20% of each of these roles.

A company that has maintained its headcount and not reduced it can also output more, as seen with Siemens. For instance, one of their AI use cases in their factories involves maintaining the exact team they have. They’ve just increased output by 50% so I see entrepreneurs doing the same thing.

How do you ensure that your company ethically utilizes AI?

Miller: In my company, every new hire goes through onboarding that includes training and a quiz on our AI policy. We also have clear boundaries on what can and cannot go into AI systems. For example, we never input unreleased products or proprietary information into third-party tools like OpenAI or Anthropic — unless the model is running locally on a laptop. We trust these systems’ security, but the potential tradeoff in client trust isn’t worth the risk.

We position ourselves as an AI-first company, but we’re upfront about three situations where we don’t use AI:

When we make a mistake and need to take ownership When dealing with unreleased intellectual property or products In client crises, where confidentiality and public trust are paramount.

Entrepreneurs, in particular, need to keep data privacy in mind. If you’re in a live client meeting and your AI tool references a past chat from another client because memory is turned on, that’s an instant breach of trust.

What are some of the most creative ways you’ve seen people using AI?

Miller: There’s a story about a 91-year-old grandfather who vibe-coded an entire app to manage his church’s Volunteer Day. This is someone who’s lived through every major tech shift — from the advent of color TV to the rise of AI — and he built an app from scratch.

He was casually mentioning tools like Replica, OpenAI and various databases — despite never having coded a day in his life. Yet he completely transformed how his community organizes and connects.

Not every entrepreneur needs to build a billion-dollar company. What AI really does is multiply human potential — it empowers anyone, at any age or scale, to lead with greatness in their own community, industry or corner of the world.

What about for larger companies?

Miller: I’m at Coca-Cola headquarters right now for their tech summit, and one example really stood out: they built an AI-powered escape room. In one room, participants had to craft the right prompt to advance; in another, they used AI to break codes; and in the final room, they had to spot when the AI was hallucinating or lying.

It was a fun, hands-on way to learn about AI while playing a game — an incredibly smart approach by Coke.

What are some specific AI tools that entrepreneurs should be using?

Miller: Every entrepreneur should start by getting their team on one of the major AI platforms — such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini — and connecting it to tools like Google Drive, Gmail and Calendar. That setup alone can streamline 70–80% of your daily operations by creating a central command hub for your work.

Next, utilize meeting transcription and dictation tools like Otter.ai or Fireflies — not just to record meetings, but also to leverage the transcripts for follow-up tasks, content creation or client actions.

From there, branch out into specialized tools:

Automation: Make or Zapier

Make or Zapier Social content: OpusClip or Captions

OpusClip or Captions SEO: Gumshoe or Profound AI

Gumshoe or Profound AI Sales outreach: Clay AI

Start with one core chat platform, one transcription tool, and build from there.