Learn How to Streamline Your Business With ChatGPT for Just $20

Thirty-four percent of U.S. adults say they have used ChatGPT, a Pew Research Center survey says. If you’re among the majority who are still not working with this new technology, the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help. You’ll receive 25 hours of instruction on the ins and outs of artificial intelligence, and learn ways to use it practically as both an entrepreneur and in your daily life.

Right now, you can score all 12 courses in this e-degree for just $19.97 (reg. $790) through November 2.

Master AI and streamline your business with this e-degree

As an entrepreneur, you have a lot to gain from learning to work well with AI. If you’re ready to see how ChatGPT can improve your workflow but haven’t been sure where to start, the courses that make up the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree are ready to help get you started.

This e-degree includes 12 courses filled with 25 hours of content, ready to show you how to work smarter with the help of artificial intelligence. They’re all taught by Eduonix Learning Solutions, a team of professionals who excel in tech training. They’ll walk you through practical, real-world applications of ChatGPT that can be customized and adapted depending on your industry.

These courses will show you how to master the art of streamlining business processes through automation, helping to free up your resources and potentially saving you money. It also shows you how to improve things outside of the workspace — like how to elevate your conversation skills with help from ChatGPT.

