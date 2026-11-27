Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Scaling requires a different management approach. What works for a small team won’t necessarily work for a larger one.

Founders must deliberately develop leaders who can exercise judgment, establish standards beyond the founder’s memory and distribute authority clearly.

As companies expand, they risk losing service quality and customer relationships. Leaders must stay connected to customers and ensure growth doesn’t come at the expense of the experience.

Before scaling, verify that quality won’t be compromised, that managers can make difficult decisions without the founder and that expansion will generate enough additional profit to justify its costs.

I’ve spent 13 years building a business. It’s long enough to figure out what works, and definitely long enough to get a lot of things wrong. When we were five people in a 300-square-foot office, our team tripled in size in a year. Our client base and revenue grew just as quickly. At some point, I genuinely started to believe we were the gods of consulting. As it turned out, we were simply very good at running a small company.

That is one of the lovely things about early success. It gives you confidence and the impression that you have figured out the whole business. Now that I’ve had time to reflect, I see that the first lesson of scaling is that success at one stage doesn’t automatically prepare you for the next.

If a team of five can become 10 by working harder and talking more, it’s tempting to assume that 10 can become 50 the same way. But growth is not multiplication. A company of eight people and a company of 30 are not the same business at different sizes. They are two different organizations that require two different ways of managing.

Delegating the work is easy. Delegating judgment is not,

In its early days, a small company can get by on instinct, proximity and a good deal of improvisation just because, as a founder, you are involved in nearly everything. You know the clients, notice the work, answer questions and make decisions often before anyone has had time to schedule a meeting about them.

For me, the hardest part wasn’t letting go of tasks. It was realizing that the quality of my business now depended on decisions I wasn’t making, and sometimes didn’t even know were being made.

This is a transition I didn’t handle perfectly. One of my wrong calls was appointing people to management roles because they were excellent specialists. It seemed reasonable at the time, but expertise in consulting doesn’t automatically equip someone to lead a team or resolve a conflict. The difference becomes significant when the business depends on managers to preserve quality without the founder standing nearby.

I am convinced that a company must become less dependent on its founder at precisely the moment the founder may feel most protective of it. That requires more than delegating tasks. I’d say develop leaders who can exercise judgment, establish standards that don’t live solely in the founder’s memory and distribute authority with enough clarity. Without it, founders often remain the final decision-makers, even after building several layers of management.

If you recognize your business in this stage of growth, Ichak Adizes’s model of the company life cycle offers a useful way to understand this transition. The entrepreneurial “Go-Go” stage, with its energy and instinct for opportunity, eventually gives way to “Adolescence,” when informal habits must yield to professional management and clearer authority.

These growing pains don’t necessarily mean you’re running a bad business. On the contrary, they may simply mean you’ve outgrown the way you used to run it. This model gives founders a way to understand why the habits that helped a young company move quickly may no longer serve the organization as it grows.

Your revenue can grow while your customer value shrinks

One of the easiest traps to fall into when scaling is that you can become so busy building the company that you forget who you’re building it for. You can look at your dashboard, see rising revenue and new sign-ups, and think you’re winning. Meanwhile, right under your nose, the quality your loyal clients are getting is quietly tanking.

It’s incredibly easy to lose sight of the customer when your calendar is consumed by recruitment and endless alignments. You end up stuck in back-to-back meetings talking about structure, while your actual clients are dealing with junior staff who don’t fully understand their business yet.

Ask yourself, when was the last time you personally spoke to a client not to sell them something, but to understand whether your company is still delivering the value they expect?

Growth needs a purpose

As a business grows, the cost of complexity grows with it. More employees mean more coordination, more management responsibilities and more opportunities for processes to break down. Before committing to another expansion push, it’s worth looking at the reality of the market.

OECD figures show that among SMEs with 10 to 249 employees, 8% to 14% qualified as employment scalers in 2020, while 12% to 24% qualified as turnover scalers. The OECD also found that scalers were, on average, 20% more productive than other SMEs before their high-growth phase, with that advantage rising to 35% after three years.

What this reinforces for me is that expansion should never be an automatic next step. I try to keep that question front and center; otherwise, you can become so absorbed in perfecting the company’s internal structure that you stop thinking about the actual person using your product.

So before the next growth effort, make sure you do not scale chaos:

Can we serve more customers without compromising quality? If higher demand leads to missed deadlines, weaker service or constant firefighting, the business may need stronger processes before taking on more work.

If higher demand leads to missed deadlines, weaker service or constant firefighting, the business may need stronger processes before taking on more work. Can our managers make difficult decisions without relying on the founder? If every major issue still comes back to you, hiring more people may increase complexity rather than create capacity.

If every major issue still comes back to you, hiring more people may increase complexity rather than create capacity. Will expansion generate enough additional profit to justify its costs? Estimate the additional revenue alongside the full cost of new hires, management, operations and market entry. If the expansion increases revenue but leaves little additional profit, it may be worth strengthening the existing business before growing further.

Not every business needs to become bigger. Sometimes scaling creates value. Sometimes it simply creates overhead. More employees do not automatically mean more success. More markets do not automatically mean more opportunities. And higher revenue does not necessarily mean a healthier business.

In specialist consulting, a focused team of 10 can be more profitable and resilient than an organization of 50. In fintech, entering another country may be strategically sound, or it may add cost and complexity without improving the customer proposition.

When we were five people in that small office, I thought learning to make money meant I knew how to build a big business. It took me 13 years to realize that building a bigger company and building a better company are not the same thing.