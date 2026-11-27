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Key Takeaways Optimize collections, inventory and retained earnings to fund growth while preserving liquidity and minimizing reliance on external financing.

Understand the tradeoffs between debt and equity. Debt allows you to retain ownership but creates repayment obligations. Equity reduces financial risks but dilutes ownership and potentially control.

The right capital mix depends on cash flow predictability, investment risk and growth timelines. Combining cash, debt and equity can provide flexibility while supporting long-term value creation.

Growth can create a real challenge for business leaders. The more successful a company becomes, the more capital it may require to keep growing and maintain or build on that level of success. New customers demand inventory; additional capacity requires equipment; product innovation and expansion into new markets often involve substantial investment before new revenue is realized.

In my role in senior financial leadership, I’ve learned that financing decisions involve both accessing capital and thoughtful strategy. These decisions shape a company’s financial obligations, ownership structure and ability to pursue future opportunities. These decisions also shape the operating model of the company and the future trajectory of the business.

The challenge for companies experiencing growth is determining which combination of internal cash, debt and equity best supports the company’s long-term ambitions. Any decision about capital strategy incorporates tradeoffs.

The cash your business already generates

Before pursuing external financing, leadership teams should examine how effectively their operations generate and retain cash. Improving collections, managing inventory and reinvesting profits can fund expansion without increasing debt or diluting ownership. Many companies leverage a portion of self-financing as a larger part of their capitalization strategy, even a small portion included in a larger debt or equity stake.

Mailchimp demonstrated the potential of this approach, growing without outside equity financing before its acquisition by Intuit in a transaction valued at approximately $12 billion in 2021. Famously, Mailchimp avoided venture capital by prioritizing cash flow and streamlining operations to avoid needing outside capital. In 2020 and 2021, Mailchimp was pushing roughly $300 million in EBITDA.

Self-financing, however, is not equally practical across all industries. A software company with recurring revenue and modest infrastructure requirements has a different capital demand than a manufacturer purchasing machinery or a transportation company expanding its fleet. For asset-heavy businesses, relying exclusively on internal cash may constrain growth and allow competitors to capture emerging opportunities.

The goal is to maximize internal funding while preserving sufficient liquidity to withstand unexpected expenses, delayed payments and economic uncertainty.

Understand the tradeoffs between debt and equity

Debt and equity represent fundamentally different approaches to financing expansion. Debt creates contractual repayment obligations, while equity exchanges ownership for capital without conventional repayment requirements. Neither approach is better than the other, across the board. Their suitability as financing options depends on the predictability of cash flows, the risks associated with expansion and the company’s long-term objectives.

In equipment finance, financing income-producing assets requires balancing borrowing costs, repayment schedules and anticipated returns. Credit decisions are partially based on these business fundamentals. The same principle applies to businesses investing in production equipment, facilities and other revenue-generating assets. When cash flows are predictable, borrowing can allow owners to retain equity while capturing the financial benefits of expansion. Companies should also recognize that repayment obligations remain even when growth underperforms, potentially restricting liquidity and operational flexibility.

Equity offers an alternative approach for companies developing new technologies, entering uncertain markets or pursuing investments with unpredictable near-term returns. Investors share financial risk and may contribute valuable expertise and connections, but their capital comes at the expense of future ownership and profits. A founder selling 20% of a business may obtain the financing needed to accelerate growth while trading a portion of eventual value.

Investors may also negotiate governance rights, just as lenders may impose financial covenants, something I have considerable experience with in my role as a CFO. Consequently, the true cost of capital extends beyond interest rates and valuation to include the strategic flexibility a company retains. Sometimes, a captive business interest by an individual or institution through equity can supercharge a business through ongoing partnership.

Match financing to the economics of growth

Whether a business is considering relying on cash flow for growth, debt financing or trading equity for capital, the business should consider how much capital the company needs and on what timeline.

An established distributor with predictable demand may use a revolving credit line to finance inventory and receivables, while a company developing an innovative product may require equity to support years of research and market development, like in the biotech industry. In fact, biotech companies can require several years of clinical trial stage development, requiring massive cash runways prior to even conceiving going to market; many of these companies involve acquisitions or exits at maturity.

Many businesses benefit from combining financing sources, using retained earnings for operational improvements, borrowing for established revenue-generating activities and reserving equity for investments involving greater uncertainty.

Capital structures should support corporate strategy rather than dictate it. Businesses should recognize the challenges of dilution and not seek to raise too much capital. The objective is to fund what needs to be funded. The financing strategy that allows the company to pursue growth, withstand setbacks and preserve its ability to create long-term value is the ideal approach for a company making a decision about financing growth.