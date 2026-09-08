Your Business Is Growing — So Why Aren’t You Making More Money? Here’s the Revenue Trap Many Founders Fall Into.

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Key Takeaways Some entrepreneurs double the size of their businesses but end up working longer hours, managing more people and carrying more risk — for almost no meaningful improvement in what they personally earn.

Entrepreneurs tend to calculate growth using direct costs, but that may not be the real calculation. Before pursuing significant new revenue, they should calculate the fully loaded cost of growth.

Don’t just ask what it costs to deliver the work. Ask what it costs the organization to support it: people, management, technology, financing, founder involvement and operational complexity.

Entrepreneurs love growth. Ask a business owner how things are going, and you’ll often hear some version of: “Great. We’re up 30% this year.”

Revenue has become our default scoreboard. We celebrate fast-growing companies. We talk about businesses reaching seven figures, eight figures and beyond. We announce new clients, new offices and growing headcounts.

But here’s the question we don’t ask nearly enough: Are you actually making more money?

I’ve seen entrepreneurs double the size of their businesses without doubling their income. Some end up working longer hours, managing more people and carrying more risk — for almost no meaningful improvement in what they personally earn.

That’s not necessarily growth. Sometimes it’s just expansion. And there is a very expensive difference between the two.

The revenue trap is surprisingly easy to fall into

Our fixation with the top line isn’t particularly surprising. In the MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, 72% of small-business owners surveyed in late 2024 expected their revenue to increase over the following year. Yet 55% simultaneously identified inflation as their biggest challenge.

That tension matters. Entrepreneurs naturally focus on winning more business, even when the cost of delivering that business is rising. Revenue can be going in exactly the direction you want while the economics underneath it are going the other way.

I saw this firsthand with a business owner I coached. I’ll call him Ethan, and I’ve changed some details to protect his identity.

Ethan ran a successful U.S. public relations agency. When we started working together, the business was generating around $1 million a year. Over the next few years, he did exactly what entrepreneurs are told to do: He grew it. Revenue climbed to approximately $1.8 million.

On paper, that’s a great success story. Revenue was up 80%. The agency had more clients, more employees and considerably more activity. If Ethan had announced those numbers at an industry conference, everyone would have congratulated him.

But there was a problem: Revenue had increased by $800,000, but Ethan was taking home almost exactly what he’d earned when the agency was a $1 million business.

He had added people and overhead to service the additional business. There were more employees to manage, more clients demanding his attention and more decisions landing on his desk.

He had built a company that was nearly twice as large without meaningfully improving what the company was doing for him. That became the question we worked on: What was the point of the extra $800,000?

Not because the revenue had no value. It did. But once we looked beyond the top line, we could see that some of that growth was making Ethan’s business better, while some was simply making it busier.

Instead of automatically asking, “How do we get to $2 million?” we started asking a much better question: What would have to be true about the next $200,000 for us to actually want it?

Bigger doesn’t automatically mean better

There’s a broader productivity challenge worth considering here.

A 2024 McKinsey Global Institute analysis found that U.S. micro-, small and medium-sized businesses operate at just 47% of the productivity of large U.S. companies. Across the advanced economies McKinsey studied, the average was 60%.

That doesn’t mean companies necessarily become less productive as they grow. But it does reinforce an important distinction: Size and economic performance are not the same thing.

The goal isn’t simply to make a business bigger. It’s to improve what the business produces from the people, capital and time invested in it.

Revenue is incredibly visible. Profit is less visible. Owner earnings are private. Free time doesn’t appear on an income statement at all. So entrepreneurs naturally start optimizing for the number everyone can see.

A new client looks like growth. But if servicing that client requires two new hires, additional software, increased working capital and five hours of the founder’s time every week, the economics can become surprisingly unattractive.

The question isn’t: “How much revenue will this add?” It’s: “What will be left after we add it?”

Calculate the real cost of growth

Entrepreneurs tend to calculate growth using direct costs. We win a $250,000 account. It costs us $120,000 to deliver. Great — let’s go. Except that may not be the real calculation.

Perhaps the account requires another manager. Perhaps the founder has to participate in weekly client calls. Perhaps the payment terms mean financing payroll for 60 days. Then there’s the least visible cost of all: Complexity.

Complexity rarely arrives with its own line on your P&L. It arrives as another meeting. Another approval. Another person who needs managing. Another exception to your process. Another decision that still somehow ends up on the founder’s desk.

Individually, none seems significant. Collectively, they can turn a profitable, enjoyable business into a larger machine that requires constant attention just to keep moving.

Before pursuing significant new revenue, calculate what I call the fully loaded cost of growth.

Don’t just ask what it costs to deliver the work. Ask what it costs the organization to support it: people, management, technology, financing, founder involvement and operational complexity. Suddenly, that exciting revenue number can look very different.

Put every opportunity through the Good Growth Test

Ethan didn’t need more growth at any cost. He needed good growth. That’s a distinction I now encourage entrepreneurs to make before pursuing a major new client, product, market or expansion.

Put the opportunity through four questions.

1. Does it increase profit?

Not revenue. Profit.

What happens to the actual dollars left in the business after you’ve accounted for the full cost of delivering and supporting the growth?

A $1 million opportunity that produces $100,000 of additional profit may be less attractive than a $400,000 opportunity producing $150,000.

Revenue gets the headlines. Profit pays the owner.

2. Does it strengthen the business?

Good growth should leave something behind beyond this month’s revenue.

Maybe it creates recurring income. Perhaps it establishes you in an attractive market, adds valuable intellectual property, strengthens your reputation or develops capabilities that can be sold repeatedly.

The best growth compounds. If the revenue disappears the moment the work stops, ask what you’re actually building.

3. Does it reduce or increase founder dependency?

This one can be uncomfortable.

If every new dollar requires more of the founder, you haven’t built a scalable growth engine. You’ve found a more sophisticated way of selling your own time.

There are periods when founder involvement makes sense. Entering a new market or launching a new service may require it. But there should be a path back out.

If there isn’t, growth can make the founder increasingly indispensable — and an indispensable founder is usually a constraint on both scale and enterprise value.

4. Does it move me closer to where I actually want to be?

This may be the most important question, and it’s the one entrepreneurs are most likely to dismiss as “soft.” It isn’t.

If your objective is to build a $50 million company and sell it, one kind of growth makes sense.

If your objective is to build a highly profitable $5 million company, work four days a week and spend summers with your family, a completely different kind of growth makes sense.

Neither is more ambitious. They’re simply different destinations. The problem comes when you pursue someone else’s definition of growth and accidentally build a business that takes you further away from your own.

Change the scoreboard

Revenue absolutely matters. I’m not suggesting entrepreneurs stop tracking it. I’m suggesting we stop confusing it with the result. If you want to know whether your business is genuinely growing, build a better scoreboard.

Track revenue, but put it alongside:

Profit margin: Are you keeping more of what you earn?

Owner earnings: Is the business creating greater economic value for you?

Recurring or predictable revenue: Is next year’s income becoming more reliable?

Enterprise value: Are you building an asset someone else would eventually want to own?

Founder dependency: Can the company make decisions, serve customers and grow without constantly requiring you?

And I’d add one metric that rarely appears on a management dashboard:

Owner time reclaimed: How many hours did the business require from you last year? How many does it require now?

A company that grows from $3 million to $5 million while taking the founder from 40 hours a week to 60 deserves a very different celebration from one that achieves the same growth while taking the founder from 40 hours to 25.

Time is part of your return on investment. Treat it that way.

Build a better business, not just a bigger one

Growth isn’t the enemy. Unexamined growth is.

There will always be another potential client, product, location or market promising to make the company bigger. The discipline is learning which opportunities deserve a yes.

So the next time someone presents an exciting growth opportunity, resist the temptation to start with the revenue number.

Put it through the Good Growth Test:

Does it increase profit? Does it strengthen the business? Does it reduce founder dependency? Does it move you closer to where you actually want to be?

Four yeses? Go grow.

Too many nos? You may not be looking at an opportunity. You may just be looking at more work.