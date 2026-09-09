I’ve Watched Four Tech Hype Cycles. Companies Are Botching AI the Same Way.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways AI is not a differentiator when every competitor claims the same thing — the differentiator is the specific customer outcome your technology makes possible.

Run the deletion test: if removing the word “AI” from your messaging leaves nothing compelling behind, the problem is your value proposition, not your marketing.

Business buzzwords come and go. Every decade has its defining buzzwords. The 1990s were about the dot-com boom and the rise of internet-enabled; the 2000s centered on Web 2.0. The 2010s focused on big data, cloud computing and digital transformation. The early 2020s shifted to blockchain and the metaverse. Today it’s AI.

Many companies are making the same mistake today that I’ve seen across previous business trends. The marketing positions AI as the company’s differentiator, masking the real value the business delivers. Here are a couple of examples.

A business software company rebrands its platform as an “AI-powered productivity solution,” but the product functions almost exactly as it did before. The AI capabilities generate summaries or suggest next steps. The messaging promises a new way of working, but the customer experience is lacking. These are helpful features, but not transformational in the customer experience or business outcome.

A home appliance manufacturer advertises a new line of AI-powered washing machines or refrigerators. The products automatically adjust settings based on usage patterns, but this is a feature consumers have seen in various forms for years. While AI may play a role behind the scenes, it’s not the reason most people buy a fridge. They buy it because it’s reliable, energy-efficient and easy to use.

Winning brands are built on purpose, differentiation and customer value. Product features should reinforce that story. The companies that create lasting brands connect innovation to a clear customer benefit.

The trouble with too much AI boasting

Customers are skeptical of companies that lead with the latest trend instead of a clear value proposition. They want better outcomes, greater efficiency, lower costs, stronger growth or a better customer experience. AI-powered features help achieve those outcomes.

When every company claims to be AI-driven, the words themselves lose meaning. Companies that over-rotate on AI language without substance can create a gap between their brand promise and the customer’s actual experience.

This can also create mistrust: “AI washing” is a deceptive marketing practice in which companies overstate or falsely claim the use of AI in their products or services. Sometimes AI washing isn’t intentional; maybe companies aren’t maliciously trying to deceive, but it’s a slippery slope.

It comes down to whether the technology meaningfully changes the customer experience or business outcome. If AI really enables that value, it belongs in the story. If not, leading with AI can dilute a company’s differentiation.

Another risk is losing differentiation. If every company positions itself around the same technology trend, the conversation shifts from “Why does this company matter?” to “Who has the loudest AI message?” The companies that win are those that clearly articulate how AI helps them deliver better outcomes.

Standing out from the noise

The strongest AI messaging is outcome-driven, not technology-driven. The companies standing out are explaining how they use AI to solve a specific customer problem better, faster or in a way that wasn’t possible before.

Strong messaging connects the product or service to a meaningful outcome that makes people’s lives easier or solves their business pain, like reducing complexity, improving decision-making, accelerating workflows, increasing productivity or creating a better customer experience. True differentiators provide clarity and proof. The question leaders should ask is, “How does AI change the value we deliver to our customers?”

AI repositioning can strengthen or weaken your business story

AI repositioning strengthens a business story when it reflects how the company creates value, such as when AI changes the customer experience, expands capabilities or creates a meaningful advantage.

The companies that stand out focus on creating more value for their customers. If AI is genuinely part of that answer, it deserves a place in the story. If it isn’t, forcing it into the message can actually weaken the brand by failing to deliver on what was promised.

The story is weakened when AI becomes the headline instead of the value proposition. A strong brand is built around the customer problem you solve and the outcome you deliver. AI is just one way you deliver that value.

A useful test is whether removing the word “AI” from the message still leaves a compelling customer benefit. If it does, the company likely has a strong foundation. If the message falls apart without the technology buzzword, it needs more work.

Evolving the brand message in an authentic way

Start with the customer. The most effective companies understand that customers want solutions to important problems. Leaders should focus on three questions: What has changed in our customers’ world? How are we uniquely helping them respond? What proof do we have that our approach is creating value?

AI can be a powerful part of a company’s story, but it should amplify what makes the company unique rather than become the entire identity. The strongest brands use AI to reinforce their market position, not chase a market trend.

Make your AI messaging count

One of the biggest opportunities with AI is that it forces companies to rethink their value proposition. The organizations that will benefit most are using AI as a catalyst to reconsider how they operate, how they serve customers and where they can create new value.

The companies that stand out will be those that combine innovation with credibility. In a market filled with AI claims, trust becomes a competitive advantage. The winners will be the companies that can clearly explain not just what technology they use, but why it matters.