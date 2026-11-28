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TL;DR: Maclock is a retro computer-style alarm clock with a pixel display, and it’s $39.99 (MSRP $69.99) for Cyber Monday.

It’s hard to get holiday gifts for a small team just right. Gift cards can feel like saying “I don’t really know you” (and maybe you don’t); branded swag feels like asking your employees to become free advertisements. How about something for their desk?

We on the StackCommerce Deals Team found this Maclock Retro PC Alarm Clock, a unique little gadget that looks like a desktop computer from the 1980s, but it’s actually a functioning desk clock. It’s a practical gift option that your team members could use at their desks at work, at home if you’re remote, or even on their nightstands if it fits their vibe. It’s $39.99, so not too expensive either (MSRP $69.99).

The Maclock has a cream-colored case, a rainbow accent, and a miniature disk slot. At 4.45 inches tall and about 8 ounces, the clock could also fit on a bookshelf without taking up too much space. A sticker sheet comes in the box, so employees or clients can personalize theirs. In a home office, Maclock also gives a video call background something more interesting than a blank wall.

The pixel screen shows the time, date, day, and temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit. You can switch between three display modes for the time, a calendar, and a pixel smile. During a busy season, the date and day stay in view without opening a calendar app. Time displays in 12-hour or 24-hour format.

A rechargeable 1200 mAh battery runs the clock for up to 60 days of time display with the backlight off, so no cord has to stay plugged in on the desk. USB-C charging takes about two hours, and a wheel on the side adjusts the backlight. One alarm time works with five modes, including Weekdays, Weekends, and Daily, and a tap on the touch-sensitive top button snoozes it for 10 minutes.

Get the Maclock Retro PC Alarm Clock for $39.99 (MSRP $69.99) this Cyber Monday.

Maclock Retro PC Alarm Clock

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StackSocial prices subject to change.