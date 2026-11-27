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Key Takeaways Community roles build real professional skills you just need to learn to name.

Opportunities come from people who’ve watched you lead over time, so make sure they know what you do.

For years, one of the communities shaping my leadership was one I barely counted as professional development: my church. I coordinated programs, worked with volunteers, managed limited resources and built agreement among people with different opinions. Somehow, I still placed those experiences in a separate category from my career.

That separation caused me to overlook something valuable. The places where we live, worship, volunteer, parent and serve can develop serious leadership capabilities while connecting us with people who know how we show up over time. My research has found that Black women with active community relationships can gain professional opportunities through those relationships while developing skills that translate directly into their careers.

The opportunity is bigger than having a large contact list. Professional power grows when you recognize the value already present in your community and learn how to carry it into other parts of your life.

Start by taking your community seriously

Church taught me things about leadership that no corporate workshop could replicate. Try coordinating people who volunteer their time, have strong opinions and can leave whenever they want. You quickly learn how to communicate, build agreement and keep people moving when a title gives you very little leverage.

I see similar experiences when I work with clients. A mother may sit on several school committees. Someone else coaches youth sports, organizes neighborhood events or leads a sorority chapter. Because these responsibilities happen outside an employer, people frequently discount them.

I offer a simple exercise for changing that perspective. Draw two columns on a piece of paper. On the left, write every meaningful community role you have held. On the right, translate what each role actually required.

For example:

Church finance committee → budget management and financial oversight

Neighborhood organizing → project management and community engagement

Youth coaching → team development and performance management

Family reunion planning → event coordination and communication across generations

Sorority leadership → planning and volunteer leadership

The work stays exactly the same. What changes is your ability to recognize and describe its professional value.

Look beyond your traditional professional network

My research surfaced another finding that deserves attention. Women carrying significant family and community responsibilities often received professional leads and opportunities through those relationships. Someone they knew from a community group, board, school or family connection thought of them when an opportunity emerged.

This matters because some of the best opportunities begin through conversation before they reach a public job posting. When people have spent time with you in a community setting, they may already know how you handle responsibility, communicate through disagreement or follow through on commitments.

Take inventory of the communities you already participate in and ask:

Who has seen me lead, solve problems or follow through?

Who knows what I actually do professionally?

Which people work in industries or organizations I know little about?

Where am I keeping my professional life unnecessarily separate from the rest of my life?

The goal is greater than finding someone who can get you a job. It is allowing people who already know your character and capabilities to understand the fuller range of what you can contribute.

A quick word on friend raising, which is my name for building genuine, reciprocal relationships instead of collecting contacts. I have written about it at length elsewhere, so I will not repeat it here, except to make one point that matters for conversion. The relationship is the raw material. It is not the finished product.

Someone who has watched you contribute for five years knows something about you that a person who exchanged business cards with you five minutes ago never will. That depth is what makes the translation believable when you finally claim it. But building the relationship and converting it into professional power are two different moves, and most people stop after the first.

Learn to make clear asks

Strong relationships can create opportunity, but people still need to know what you need. I see professionals build wonderful communities and then struggle to make the second move. They hope someone will somehow infer that they are exploring a board position, looking for clients or considering a career change.

Be direct. You might tell someone, “I’m interested in serving on a nonprofit board where my experience in organizational change would be useful. If you hear of an organization looking for that background, I’d appreciate you keeping me in mind.”

Then give the other person a graceful way to decline. They may lack the right connection, have limited influence in their organization or simply be unable to help at that moment. A healthy relationship should remain whole regardless of the answer.

Protect the trust that created the opportunity

Community becomes powerful because relationships exist beyond a single exchange. That means your behavior after an ask matters as much as your behavior before it.

If the first time someone hears from you in years is when you need a favor, you are drawing on a relationship you stopped maintaining. Instead, make reciprocity a regular practice. Check in without an agenda. Celebrate other people’s accomplishments. Offer help when you have something useful to contribute, and continue showing up after someone has helped you.

Stop leaving part of your leadership behind

I once thought my church leadership belonged in one box and my professional leadership belonged in another. Today, I see how artificial that separation was. The skills I practiced in the community were part of the same leadership I carried into organizations, consulting engagements and other areas of my life.

Your community may be a church, school, neighborhood group, cultural organization, alumni association or circle of parents you see every week. Look again at the people and experiences you have been treating as separate from your career. You may discover that some of your strongest professional assets have been developing there for years.

Knowing many people gives you contacts. Building reciprocal relationships, recognizing the leadership they develop and learning how to connect those relationships across your life gives you something far more durable: a community that grows stronger as its members create opportunities for one another.