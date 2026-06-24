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Key Takeaways Almost no one succeeds completely and entirely alone. Learn to recognize when you need help and lean on your support network. It doesn’t make you weak; it makes you smart.

Find the right mix of people to make up your entrepreneurial support network. Find people whose strengths make up for your weaknesses, and vice versa.

Don’t wait to start building relationships until you really need help. Build them over time, regardless of your circumstances.

Running a small business opens the door to new relationships and community, especially when you’re making decisions, solving problems and refining your business vision and goals. While these may seem to be individual tasks, the most successful entrepreneurs go beyond working in a silo — they’ve built trusted networks of support to sustain them through challenges.

Whether you need operational guidance, industry expertise or a sounding board during difficult moments, having the right people to turn to makes all the difference. Here are four essential strategies for building a support team that’s genuine, accessible and aligned with your business goals.

1. Recognizing when you need help

Small business and independence often go together, especially when you’ve been the one creating, organizing and leading your business from the start. The irony of running an enterprise solo is that isolation can become a real blind spot. Some telltale signs? Repeating the same mistakes, running on fumes and second-guessing decisions without anyone to reality-check you. The truth is that letting someone in brings relief and clarity almost instantly.

Asking for help is the untold secret of successful professionals. Reaching out and leaning on others is collaborative teamwork, not weakness. When team members become part of your process, they transform into partners in support of your mission.

2. Finding your people

After you’ve welcomed others into your world and business goals, finding the right mix of people to lean on is the next step in boosting your entrepreneurial engine. But no mix is alike, and the more tailored, the better. The best support relationships don’t force themselves for transactional reasons. Instead, they are natural because of genuine camaraderie and understanding of what you, as the owner, envision achieving. It could be a mentor with considerable experience in a related industry and a history of helping you uncover your blind spots. Or business peers who understand the current environment, who can serve as a sounding board for discovering collective obstacles and opportunities. One common misstep surfaces from overlooking supporters who have no formal roles. Include and appreciate them too, because they free up your energy so you can focus on what matters most.

To find these supporters, leverage your contacts within industry groups, associations, community boards and alumni organizations. Consider extending a hand to people at the far reaches of your circle whom you haven’t connected with in some time. Some of the greatest opportunities and relationships come from taking a chance and expanding your community of collaboration. If you have team members, investing in them as fellow supporters through touch points, like regular communication and team bonding activities, is the final step of the process.

3. Building relationships before you need them

Building relationships sets you up for success long term, especially when attempting to predict every business blunder or prospect is an uphill climb. Established connections prevent stress, disorganization and disengagement from you and your teams by providing an established relationship to lean on during busy moments.

Beyond your existing support circle, take a chance by building a broader community through a volunteer board, meeting with a small business mastermind or even participating in a competition. As one example, The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge rallies small business owners with a transformative opportunity. Those who advance gain access to expert mentorship and powerful networking opportunities, all with the opportunity to compete for a share of the $35,000 prize pool and a magazine feature. What makes these experiences unique goes beyond tangible benefits — an unfiltered space where entrepreneurs can be ambitious without apology.

Even when opportunities feel intimidating, they are the stepping stones worth exploring. Find a community that requires more ambitious effort where discomfort is a possibility. You might make lasting connections, show up authentically for them and even surprise yourself.

4. Leveraging your support squad to accelerate growth

With the right support comes smarter growth, giving you the chance to build faster and bigger. Each supporter brings a unique strength, now a part of your capabilities. Your business team serves as the foundation, preventing bottlenecks and providing the camaraderie to chase each day with the same goal in mind. Mentors give perspective, notice patterns and offer advice to stop mistakes before they happen. Service partners multiply your capacity, freeing time for you to delve back into more pressing matters.

With this network of mentorship, teamwork and collaboration comes a responsibility to show up and appreciate the talent surrounding you. Take mentor advice to heart by putting words into practice, being vulnerable and challenging teams to be accountable to one another. With partners, communicate clearly about your needs and go beyond the day-to-day by bringing them into the business strategy.

The entrepreneurs who build lasting, thriving ventures surround themselves with people who elevate their thinking and lighten their load. If you’re seeking meaningful connections, the opportunity to act is now. Whether it’s reaching out to a mentor, networking with someone further along the same path or entering a competition to challenge yourself, take the first step to build your support system. When you do, you’ll discover that the best business decisions are made together.