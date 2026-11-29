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TL;DR: Get a year ofAutoCAD, Autodesk’s 2D and 3D design software, for $289.97 (reg. $2,095).

Running a design or construction business means every bid, permit set, and client revision depends on accurate drawings. Professional CAD software is usually a steep annual expense, and that cost hits a small firm or solo practice harder than it does anyone else.

A more affordable route to the industry standard is Autodesk AutoCAD, the 2D drafting and 3D modeling software architects, engineers, and builders rely on every day. During this Black Friday sale, a 1-year subscription costs $289.97 (reg. $2,095).

Less redrawing, more billable design work

Autodesk makes design software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media teams. With AutoCAD, you can produce precise 2D drawings using professional tools for annotations, dimensions, layers, and layouts, then build solid, surface, and mesh 3D models when a project calls for them. One program carries a job from early concept to finished documentation.

Repetitive drafting takes up hours a small team could bill to clients. AutoCAD’s AI-powered Smart Blocks detect, create, and replace reusable blocks automatically, so a standard door, fixture, or part is drawn once rather than dozens of times. Markup Assist uses AI to interpret markups and speed up revisions, while Activity Insights tracks drawing history so you can see how a file changed before you send it to a client.

Working with outside partners gets simpler too. Native DWG support means you can create, edit, and share the industry-standard file format with consultants and clients who use compatible CAD apps. Specialized toolsets for Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical, MEP, Plant 3D, Map 3D, and Raster Design give each discipline its own set of tools. For the commands you use most, AutoLISP, scripts, and macros let you automate the work.

AutoCAD runs on Windows 10 and 11, as well as macOS Sequoia, Sonoma, and Ventura. Each license applies to one device and is available to both new and existing Autodesk users. You’ll need to redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.

Give your business the same design software the industry relies on, for a fraction of the usual price.

Through December 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a 1-year AutoCAD subscription for $289.97 (reg. $2,095).

StackSocial prices subject to change.