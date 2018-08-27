Is Amazon Bribing Its Employees? 3 Things to Know Today.
- The 2018 US Open kicks off today and it should be a big payday for official ball sponsor Wilson Sporting Goods. Over the course of the next two weeks, 71,001 tennis balls will be served!
- If you want love, try bribery. Quartz reports that certain Amazon employees were given a paid day off and a $50 Amazon gift card after they tweeted nice things about the company.
- Senator John McCain died at the age of 81 this weekend, leaving behind an incredible legacy of honor, bravery and respect. In his book Faith of My Fathers, McCain wrote this inspiring call to action: "Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself, something that encompasses you but is not defined by your existence alone.”
