Here's How Ray J Defines Defines Entrepreneurship

September 3, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Ray J. The singer, personality and founder of Raycon talks about his definition of entrepreneurship, and how it's okay if others don't understand your vision right away. Often, an entrepreneur can see a path or more potential than anyone else can.

In fact, Ray J says an entrepreneur is someone who can find value in something, then work out a way to make others see it, too. Whether the project requires funding, an audience or anything else, an entrepreneur can kick down doors to find a way to success.

