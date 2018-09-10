Why Offering Value to the Customer Is at the Top of This Marketer's Priorities

September 10, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jack McAlpin, the CMO of OpenDrives, a storage solution company based in Culver City, Calif. OpenDrives focuses on catering to the customer, specifically what the company can offer to its customers. McAlpin explains how OpenDrives works to decrease the amount of time customers wait to see value, help the customer make money and save the customer money via the quickest route.

McAlpin, who moved to San Francisco after college with a philosophy degree, eventually made his pivot to marketing. Now, his career focuses on refining his startup's lead generation. An important lesson McAlpin has learned with a startup is to seek investors who can strategically move your business forward by introducing you to new customers or new markets.

