Elon Reveals His First! 3 Things to Know Today.

  1. And away we go! Tonight, Elon Musk will announce the name of the first passenger who signed up to travel around the moon on SpaceX’s BFR rocket. In an Entrepreneur Twitter poll, 67% of respondents said that they'd happily hop aboard if given the chance...and unlimited barf bags.
  2. Billionaire Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne Benioff, announced that they will fork over $190 million to purchase Time magazine. With cash. Let me know if you need any help carrying over those bags of money, Marc.
  3. Oh Fortnite, is there anything you can't do? Preserve marriages, that's one thing. According to a report from UK site Divorce Online, 200 divorce petitions were this year that cited Fortnite as a reason for the separation. Who says romance is dead?

