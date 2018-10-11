Artists

What This Business-Savvy 'Artrepreneur' Did to Become a Millionaire by 24

Bradley Thomas found himself at the lowest of lows, before he saw his first million.
In this latest episode from season 4 of Gerard Adams's Leaders Create Leaders, artist and self-made millionaire Bradley Thomas sits down with Adams to discuss points of his personal development.

A native of Turks & Caicos, Thomas encountered many ups and downs throughout his career -- but it was ultimately the down moments that added the most to his journey. Thomas admits he found himself at rock bottom one day, without much hope aside from his own passion for creating art. It was Thomas's ability to keep his fortitude -- despite the insensitive or hurtful responses from others -- that eventually drove him to find artistic and financial success. 

The self-made millionaire talks about the role of an artist. For Thomas, artists are those who are unafraid to follow their instincts and dive into their creativity no matter the circumstances. He talks about creating something that is long-lasting versus looking to make a quick profit or temporary adjustments. Finally, Gerard and Thomas discuss where this "artrepreneur" puts all the money from his success; for Thomas, a priority is to take care of his family, no matter how is inside his bank account.

Click play to learn more.

