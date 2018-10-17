The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere

Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.

In this latest video from Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District, entrepreneur Mike Silagadze talks about making his career pivot. Top Hat helps instructors make their lessons active and engaging by selling its software to college administrators. The startup gathered market research by reaching out and visiting universities directly.

During a particularly trying time, the company was running the business off maxed-out cards and other forms of short-term credit. It was a time of trying to stay afloat by any means necessary. Eventually, the business found its footing -- but only by thinking outside the box.

From the experience, Silagadze explains that in order to overcome challenges, you have to be willing to change.

Click the video to hear more about Top Hat's entrepreneurial journey.

