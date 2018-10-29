Success Strategies

The World's Greatest Athletics Share These 2 Habits for Success

Sports journalist Don Yaeger, author of over 30 books and 11 New York Times bestsellers, shares some of the insights he's learned.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Achieving the pinnacle of sports success is something that many strive for, but few achieve. Bestselling author Don Yaeger has written books with star athletes, coaches and agents, learning along the way what strategies and characteristics helped to set them apart from the rest. Yaeger not only shares how those principles help the greatest athletes and teams to succeed but how he’s implemented them in his own life.

This video covers the habits followed by the world’s greatest, and Yaeger discusses things such as the time that he beat basketball legend Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, the best advice he ever got from a Hall of Famer and what legacy he wants to leave his children.

