Public Speaking

6 Easy Tips for Conquering Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)

Turn a weakness into a strength by using these steps.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read

Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses. Some of us might be great leaders, great teachers or great speakers. Others might know every aspect of their business, but struggle when presenting in front of a crowd. If you are one of the latter people -- either because you think you're a poor public speaker or simply because you don't like it -- it's not the end of the world. You can always improve and grow, turn weaknesses into strength. 

Whether you  need a little practice, some coaching or something else, you can get better with time.  

Even if you have a fear of public speaking, there's still hope. Some mindfulness and meditation tricks can help you improve in this aspect. This infographic by Buffalo7 can help you conquer that fear and crush your next presentation by giving you six great tips. Start by focusing on turning your nerves into positive energy. Try to stay as positive as possible, because negativity can be its own self-fulfilling prophecy. 

Check out the infographic below to learn the other five steps and beat public speaking anxiety.

Source: Buffalo 7

