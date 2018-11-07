Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 9: Ride-Sharing, but With Teslas

It doesn't matter how great your idea is if you can't communicate it clearly.

November 7, 2018

One of the best aspects of a good business pitch is a sense of clarity. If the person pitching isn’t confident or doesn’t have an obvious purpose, then that can set off alarm bells in the minds of potential investors.

This week’s Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch introduces a crop of entrepreneurs who run the gamut from the technology to the wellness to the sports equipment industries. Every week, the judges demonstrate they will accept an uncertain pitch, if there is the possibility of filling out an unfamiliar space which is not overcrowded.

A true promising pitch must include a number of things, overall, including:

a succinct yet energetic delivery

a set of tangible metrics and possible claims to fame

a certain innovative quality that could translate to revenue.

In this week’s episode, a young entrepreneur with high expectations for his Tesla ride-share company struggles to explain his confusing business model. Sometimes, the best way to get the judges on your side is to deliver a tight, comprehensive presentation, one where the judges will not walk away with leftover queries.

Fortunately, after such a complicated pitch, the investors are given a new project to consider, one with a promising entrepreneurial couple and their original piece of athletic equipment.

Will the board agree to invest? To find out, stream this week’s Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

