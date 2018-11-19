Writing

Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips

Brian Tracy has a few suggestions to help reignite motivation.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Take it from author and Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy: When you are dealing with writer's block, you can find your creative flow again. His first tip is to continue writing, even when you don't even feel like typing or picking up a pen at all. Commiting yourself to small goals will motivate you to keep going. The incremental steps of writing a small amount every day will make a big difference. 

Moreover, editing should be saved as your last step. If you are constantly switching between creating and editing, it can break your focus and you may end up standing in your own way for making crucial progress.

When you are within your specific writing space, make sure to eliminate all distractions. Make an effort to turn off all electronic devices around you. If you feel -- after a certain point of writing -- you need to step away, allow yourself to change the environment and refresh yourself. 

To hear all of Tracy's tips about maintaining your motivation while writing a book, click on the video.

