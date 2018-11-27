Goals

Is It a Coincidence? The Specific Ways the Law of Attraction Can Influence Your Life.

Jack Canfield recommends acting and thinking the way you want your future to be like.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield speaks about the significance of the "law of attraction," which hypothesizes you will attract into your life whatever direction you focus on and what pursuits you feel strongly about. 

In order to create a better reality, your thought process must improve for the better, too. Moreover, if you're clear about what you want, the people and resources will slowly come to you. Your thoughts are powerful and you can change reality by changing your way of thinking.

Canfield recommends thinking of the biggest dreams you possibly can. Do not let yourself get bogged down by practicalities and probabilities to success. Think about your goals in terms of incremental steps.

Finally, Canfield stresses staying open to all the possibilities in front of you; do not close yourself off and limit yourself -- you may be blocking out serendipitous events and coincidences, as a result. By allowing in new opportunities, Canfield says, you will see the effects of the law of attraction in your life.

Click the video to hear more on the power of the law of attraction. 

Related: How to Look at Change as Your Friend, Not Your Enemy

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

