Is It a Coincidence? The Specific Ways the Law of Attraction Can Influence Your Life.

November 27, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield speaks about the significance of the "law of attraction," which hypothesizes you will attract into your life whatever direction you focus on and what pursuits you feel strongly about.

In order to create a better reality, your thought process must improve for the better, too. Moreover, if you're clear about what you want, the people and resources will slowly come to you. Your thoughts are powerful and you can change reality by changing your way of thinking.

Canfield recommends thinking of the biggest dreams you possibly can. Do not let yourself get bogged down by practicalities and probabilities to success. Think about your goals in terms of incremental steps.

Finally, Canfield stresses staying open to all the possibilities in front of you; do not close yourself off and limit yourself -- you may be blocking out serendipitous events and coincidences, as a result. By allowing in new opportunities, Canfield says, you will see the effects of the law of attraction in your life.

