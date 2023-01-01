Mark Abbott
CEO and Founder
Mark is an entrepreneur, CEO and coach with decades of experience across startups, early-stage, small and mid-size companies. Track record includes generating over $1 billion for his colleagues and investors. Dual passion is teaching visionary leadership teams AND building core cloud-based tools.
Leadership
How to Build a Company That Excels at Both Leading and Coaching — and Why It's Important
The current landscape of how middle managers are being replaced by coaches and how companies can make the transition.
