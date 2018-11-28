How Unforeseen Problems Can Be Your Sign to Push More Aggressively

Outside pressure to back down may be a tip that you should consider pivoting.

November 28, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District talks with CEO Caitlin McGregor about why startups should keep it straightforward when speaking with customers. McGregor's company, Plum.io, focuses on increasing diversity and innovation in the workplace.

Before Plum.io was going to accept an angel invesment, two problems suddenly cropped up. One was associated with a failure in licensing; another involved the fact Plum.io was mainly for a specific group of user who were obsessed with data. At one point, McGregor considered abandoning the company, but eventually she realized without Plum.io, she would similarly struggle to hire diverse, qualified candidates. From the experience, McGregor learned that the point you most want to turn around, may be the time to keep pushing forward.

Click the video to hear more from MaRS Discovery District and McGregor.

Related: Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.