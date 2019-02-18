My Queue

Goals

Are Your Goals Too Small? Here's How to Know.

See your life transform by setting goals like these.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says that you have to look at your own likelihood of accomplishing set goals. Avoid giving yourself too much if your think you won't be able to meet them. Or, according to Tracy, even more detrimental is shooting too low and not giving yourself enough room to challenge yourself. 

According to Tracy, here are a few points to keep in mind if you think your goals are too small:

  1. Menial, everyday tasks do not come close to challenging the average person
  2. Small goals won't make a dent in your life progress. They may not create substantial change and then what is the the point, if your goals are so infestesimal that they barey have an impact on your life? As Tracy puts it, vibrant goals result in life changes that can feel more impactful and personal. 
  3. There is the danger of your goals which are not inspiring. What's more, goals that are not specific can mean close to nothing when you finally begin to go after them.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy.

