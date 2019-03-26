My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise Trade Show (60-Second Video)

Leave with great ideas and prospects, not aching feet and headaches.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Journalist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchise trade shows can be a great way to gather information and make connections -- but they can also be overwhelming. Here are three ways to prepare before you go.

  1. Know your goal. Consider what you are looking for in a business investment. Part-time or full time? What type of business do you think you’d enjoy? Consider your hobbies and passions.
  2. Know your resources. Before you can decide what to buy, you need a clear picture of your finances. Do you have liquid assets? How much can you borrow from lending institutions, and from friends & family? What are your realistic first-year goals of the business?
  3. Get serious. Dress for business and leave family and friends at home, unless they are partners in the venture. Bring business cards. Show representatives that you meet that you are a serious prospect, and they will spend more time with you and make sure your questions get answered.

Watch the next 3 Things to Know video

 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur